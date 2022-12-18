The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging everyone to end 2022 safely as they travel and spend time with family and friends this holiday season. The Texas Highway Patrol will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaign beginning Dec. 23 and will be out on the roads looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO