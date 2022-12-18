Read full article on original website
Related
towntalkradio.com
DPS Increases Enforecment For Christmas And New Year’s Holiday
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging everyone to end 2022 safely as they travel and spend time with family and friends this holiday season. The Texas Highway Patrol will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaign beginning Dec. 23 and will be out on the roads looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.
towntalkradio.com
Plains Cotton Growers fights for extension of ERP for 2022 crop year and allocated assistance to cotton gins
The historical drought seen in 2022 has affected producers and infrastructure alike, which is why Plains Cotton Growers (PCG) Inc. has been working with Congress and other allied organizations, such as Texas Farm Bureau, to request funding in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 spending package to address producer and infrastructure needs.
Comments / 0