Dillon Danis explains the injuries that have kept him out of fighting and how he is getting paid more than any UFC champion. Dillon Danis is getting ready for a new and different kind of fight than he is used to. The grappling standout has been signed to Bellator MMA since 2018. He fought only twice under that banner and has been out of competition due to various injuries and other reasons for the past three years. Now he is getting ready to step into the squared circle as he takes on YouTuber KSI.

1 DAY AGO