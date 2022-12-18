Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
CBS Sports
UFC in 2023: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler among fights to make
Depending on your tastes, 2022 was either a disappointing or exciting year in UFC. Detractors were unsatiated by the lack of big marquee fights while supporters took delight in an abundance of impactful performances. It is true that Conor McGregor and Jon Jones were absent, Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou...
Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis
UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
Alexander Volkanovski Says He Packed Up ‘More Muscle’ Than Ever Ahead Of Islam Makhachev Title Fight
Alexander Volkanovski said he has been bulking up and is now stronger than his recent fights. The P4P king is confident he’ll start the year 2023 with a massive win over Islam Makhachev. Alexander Volkanovski is making sure he’s packing in those extra pounds ahead of his UFC 284...
Sean O’Malley Denied Ramzan Kadyrov’s Invite to Chechnya: “He’s Not a Good Person”
Sean O’Malley has opened up about turning down an invite from Ramzan Kadyrov to visit Chechnya. Kadyrov has an eerie presence in the MMA world. The Head of the Chechen Republic in Russia has publicly been associated with a handful of UFC fighters, including Khamzat Chimaev, despite being sanctioned by the United States for several human rights violations, including mass murder and kidnapping.
Video Of Jorge Masvidal Arrest Back In March Surfaces
A video highlighting parts of the booking of Jorge Masvidal by Miami police has been released. Back in March UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal got himself into some trouble. While in Miami, where he resides, Masvidal was involved in an altercation with another UFC fighter, Colby Covington. The incident happened on March 23, just two weeks after UFC 272 where Masvidal and Covington fought in the main event. There was bad blood leading up to the fight and then when Covington won by unanimous decision the bad blood was not settled.
BKFC president says if Paige VanZant doesn’t re-sign “it was a good ride and a good decision,” but still open to extending her contract
David Feldman isn’t ruling out Paige Vanzant extending her contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant shocked many when she fought out her UFC contract and signed with BKFC. However, she has lost both of her fights with promotion, suffering losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich. Since her second loss in July of 2021, she hasn’t fought since. But, Feldman hopes the former UFC fighter will return in February at KnuckleMania 3.
Exclusive: Johnny Walker ‘Not Surprised’ By Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Booking, Breaks Down UFC 283 Headliner
Another month, another vacant light heavyweight title fight. Just after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw at UFC 282, the UFC decided to pivot and put on another fight for the vacant title at 205 at UFC 283. It will be old school vs. new school as former champ Glover Teixeira goes against rising contender Jamahal Hill.
Bryce Mitchell Considered Retiring After Losing At UFC 282: “I’m Just Gonna Move On With My Life”
Bryce Mitchell considered retiring from MMA after losing against Ilia Topuria. ‘Thug Nasty’ suffered a major setback after losing his first professional MMA fight at UFC 282. He took on Topuria, a rising featherweight contender, who made a statement by submitting Mitchell in the second round. A recent video surfaced of the Arkansas native reacting to his loss by saying:
Alexander Volkanovski Says Short Stature is an Advantage Against Islam Makhachev: ‘I’ll Fight For Every Millimeter’
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is in deep preparation for his champion vs. champion showdown come February 11th. Volkanovski, the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, will look to add another piece of UFC gold to his mantle when he takes on newly crowned lightweight king Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284. ‘The Great’ will go for two-division glory in his home country of Australia as the promotion heads to Perth for its second pay-per-view event of 2023.
Bobby Green On KO Loss To Drew Dober: ‘I Can’t Be Mad At Anybody But Myself’
Bobby Green suffered a KO loss to Drew Dober despite starting out strong. “King” expressed his disappointment on social media and blamed himself. What could’ve been a good way to bounce back ended up in a nasty KO loss. That’s what happened to UFC stalwart Bobby Green when he faced Drew Dober in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 66. After the fight, Green reflected on his defeat and blamed nobody but himself.
Chael Sonnen Calls For Robert Whittaker To Get Title Shot Against Alex Pereira
Chael Sonnen has an interesting take on what should come next in the UFC’s middleweight division. Initially, it was expected that former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker would take on Paulo Costa at UFC 284 from Australia. However, Costa seems to be in the midst of a contract dispute with the UFC and has noted he did not officially sign anything to fight Whittaker in February.
Judge Doug Crosby Explains His Controversial Scoring In Two Recent Fights
An MMA judge has been at the center of a scoring controversy stemming from UFC and Bellator events earlier this month. Following the Bellator 289 event and UFC 282 event, all eyes have been on Judge Doug Crosby. Crosby was on hand at both events back to back, the first in Connecticut on Friday night, and the second Saturday night in Las Vegas. Both of them saw his scorecards as suspect and in one case vastly different from his peers. Because of this questions have arisen.
ESPN Once Again Raises Price of UFC Pay-Per-Views Starting With UFC 283 on January 21st
ESPN is once again giving UFC fans the gift of a price increase in 2023. Starting with UFC 283 on January 21st, the cost of a pay-per-view event purchased exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States will cost you $79.99, up from the previous year’s increase of $74.99. That’s on top of the required monthly subscription to ESPN+ that will cost you $12.99 when bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, essentially making a monthly UFC pay-per-view event $92.98. If you purchase all twelve premium events throughout the course of a year, you’ll be paying $1,115.76 annually.
Dillon Danis Explains He Was “100 Percent” Signed To Fight Logan Paul Before Contract With KSI
Dillon Danis explains the injuries that have kept him out of fighting and how he is getting paid more than any UFC champion. Dillon Danis is getting ready for a new and different kind of fight than he is used to. The grappling standout has been signed to Bellator MMA since 2018. He fought only twice under that banner and has been out of competition due to various injuries and other reasons for the past three years. Now he is getting ready to step into the squared circle as he takes on YouTuber KSI.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
