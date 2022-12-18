Read full article on original website
Frank Ragnow listed as questionable against Panthers, Jason Cabinda among 3 out
ALLEN PARK -- Once again, Frank Ragnow was limited by toe pain throughout the practice week. Once again, he’s expected to play anyway. The Detroit Lions have listed their Pro Bowl center as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday while working through the toe that has given him trouble since Week 1, but did get in some reps on Thursday and is expected to play.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions OC Ben Johnson knew fourth-down call that beat Jets would be explosive
ALLEN PARK -- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson loves pre-snap motion. More specifically, he loves speed motion, or what they call “dash motion,” where a player races around the formation as the ball is snapped. Amon-Ra St. Brown does it all the time. Josh Reynolds, D’Andre Swift, heck, even Penei Sewell came barreling around the formation as the ball was snapped last week against Minnesota.
Lions vs. Panthers predictions, picks and odds for Saturday, 12/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Neither team in this game has a winning record this season, but both the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers remain in the fight...
