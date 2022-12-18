Read full article on original website
Debra Rojas
4d ago
Sadly Mental health issues may play a major roll in this behavior no drugs charges or even violent crimes to lose his life, how sad our world is . Jesus help our people, I pray to you ...
Reply(1)
3
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
KSAT 12
BCSO more than doubles SAPD in law enforcement officer arrests in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were arrested in 2022 more than twice as often as their counterparts with the San Antonio Police Department, records compiled by KSAT Investigates show. Fifteen deputies, ranging from newly hired temporary jailers to longtime veterans of the agency, ended up on...
fox7austin.com
APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
News Channel 25
2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
Austin police seek help looking for wanted fugitive with prior family violence arrests
Police said Simon Lopez, Jr., 28, is frequently in the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive in east Austin. It is believed a family member lives in this area, APD said.
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake teacher arrested in November for alleged inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old student, reports say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A former teacher at Canyon Lake High School was arrested on Nov. 14 for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student. Devon Hooper, 38, was booked into Comal County Jail and released the same day on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, court records show.
KSAT 12
Woman grazed by bullet in back of head after leaving Northeast Side bar; police searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a motorcyclist who opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night, striking the driver in the head. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. after a 24-year-old woman and her two friends left the Two Rivers Tavern in the 13500 block of O’Connor Road, near Fountainwood.
fox7austin.com
Deadly road rage case involving APD officer will go before grand jury
It's been almost two years since a deadly road rage incident involving an off-duty Austin police officer. Now, the case against another officer, who responded and fired his weapon, will go before a grand jury.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in Loop 410 crash overnight was not wearing seatbelt, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A 25-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a West side highway early Wednesday morning was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, San Antonio police said. Officers found the woman, identified as Sabrina Lynn Gracia, outside the wreckage of her car...
fox7austin.com
Travis County DA rejects request from attorneys representing APD officer to appear before grand jury
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office rejected an Austin police officer's attorneys' request to appear before a grand jury. In a letter, prosecutor Joshua Smalley wrote "We respectfully decline this request. To do otherwise would be a departure from both preexisting and current grand jury practice in Travis County which is not afforded to any other person in Travis County who has a matter pending before a grand jury. To deviate from our policy in this instance would create an unjustified instance of specialized treatment."
Cost of outsourcing Hays County inmates to other jails goes up
Hays County continues to send hundreds of inmates to other county jails because the staff is spread thin. But the cost to do this is going up.
KSAT 12
5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks
SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Cop Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity
The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now Austin Police Department officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial,...
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
Texas Man Allegedly Strikes Aunt With Shovel Over Argument About Shoes
Jesse Maldonado is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
Top court moments and trials in 2022 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The year got off to a slow start as the pandemic forced the courts to begin 2022 with no in-person proceedings or trials. But once the courts fully opened in March the dockets were full and trials began. Here’s a look at some of the top...
