Weakley County To Open Warming Center
Martin, Tenn.–Weakley County EMA and UTM Martin will have a community warming center open at the Student Life and Leadership center at 199 Moody Avenue in Martin from Thursday at 5pm until Monday 5pm. Cots, blankets, water and bathrooms are available on site.
Burning The Mortgage At Quinn Chapel AME
Paris, Tenn.–Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris held a mortgage burning ceremony and service Sunday. Long-time member George Combs, left, had the honor of burning the mortgage papers, with church dignitaries present. Next to him is Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Prelate 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church, with Sister Nonan Moore, Trustee; Brother Charles Ray Washum, Trustee; and Dr. John Dandridge, Senior Pastor at Quinn Chapel. Quinn Chapel is one of the most historic churches in Henry County and its placement on the National Register of Historic Places is being processed now. Quinn Chapel was built in 1917 and the parsonage was built circa 1910 and are located at 216 Church St. The original Quinn Chapel church building was constructed in 1868 and was located at the intersection of Curtis and Draper Streets. Quinn Chapel moved to its current location in 1908. (Rev. Janie Dandridge photo).
Add Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden To Holiday Drive List
Paris, Tenn.–If you’re planning a drive around Paris to look at all the Christmas lights, make sure and drop by the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden which is especially festive this holiday season. The garden is located at 311 Jackson St. and features a walkway, benches, pavilion and special spot for photos along with the lighted decorations. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Santa Busy At BPU ‘Jingle & Mingle’
Paris, Tenn.–Santa was busy Tuesday listening to Christmas wishes at the Paris Board of Public Utilities’ ‘Jingle & Mingle’ open house. The BPU’s Customer Service Representatives–Lisa Dolliver, Katelynne Allison, Velvet Arnold, Nikki Beard, and Ashton Norris–made sure Santa was listening. A steady crowd was on hand all afternoon for the open house which featured treats and a performance by Harmonix. (Lori Barrow photo).
New Henry County Sheriff’s K9 Team On Duty
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County has a new K9 team. Cpl. Kyle Waldron has a new K9 partner named Lisa. They were certified as a K9 team Wednesday in narcotic detection. Lisa is a German short-haired pointer. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office photo).
Anyone Needing Henry County Warming Center Can Take Pets To Animal Shelter
Paris, Tenn.–Anyone needing the Henry County warming shelter who has a pet is urged to drop their pet off at the Paris/Henry County Animal Shelter by 4:30 pm Thursday and they can pick up their pet up Tuesday. This is a free service. This is only for pets whose...
Domestic Assault Results In Dyersburg Death
Dyersburg, Tenn.–Around 4 a.m. Saturday, December 17, Dyersburg police responded to Laurenwood Apartments on Tickle Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Officers arrived to discover a 26-year-old Dyersburg man that had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene. Officers detained the resident of the apartment where the shooting occurred, and he was released from the scene pending further investigation. The shooting victim was the cousin of the individual who lives in the apartment. The investigation revealed that the shooting victim arrived at the apartment and assaulted his cousin while inside the apartment. The resident of the apartment fired a handgun during the assault striking the man.
City Of Paris Holiday Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on December 23rd and 26th, 2022 and will reopen at 7:30 am on Tuesday, December 27th. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on December 23rd and 26th, 2022. Monday Sanitation routes will be run on Tuesday, December 27th. There will be no bulk pickup or cardboard pickup this week.
Weather To Close ‘Let It Glow’ Thursday, Friday
Union City, Tenn.–Discovery Park of America’s “Let it Glow” Drive-Thru and Walk-Thru will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Both “Let it Glow” and Discovery Park are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. …. Discovery Park will still be OPEN...
Free Admission For Children At Discovery Park In January
Union City, Tennessee— Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. Adult general admission will be just $10 in January to kick off the museum and heritage park’s 10th birthday.
Real-Life Grinch Burns Christmas Tree & Child’s Presents
Dyersburg, Tenn.–A real-life Grinch was arrested on multiple charges after setting fire to a Christmas tree and a child’s presents. Thankfully, the story has a happy ending when the Dyersburg Police Department’s Community Changer stepped in and replaced all of the child’s presents, plus giving a few extra gifts.
Investigator Turner Named Officer Of Year At Martin PD
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department’s Chief’s Awards were handed out recently at the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Christmas Party. Officer of the Year was awarded to Investigator Sarah Turner, with Employee of the Year given to Administrative Assistant Lynn Vincent. Outstanding Service Award was given to 911 Operator Hunter Scott, while Patrolman Demarchio Lee won the “Dean Vowell Award”. In photo, Investigator Sarah Turner receives the Officer of the Year Award from Chief Don Teal. (MPD photo).
Driver Charged With Leaving Other Driver Trapped
Graves County, Ky.–The suspect who is charged with leaving another driver trapped with serious injuries at the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Graves Co. has been located and arrested. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew D. Hunt, age 41 of Cunningham, was located today and arrested. Hunt was...
City Of Paris Government Offices To Close Early
City of Paris Government Offices to Close Early for Threat of Winter Weather. Paris, Tenn.– City Manager Kim Foster has announced City of Paris Government Offices and Civic Center will close at 2 PM today due to threat of winter weather this afternoon. Those offices include City Business Office, Building Inspection and Codes, Police Records and Civic Center. The Civic Center will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23. All other offices will begin holiday closings on Friday and are as follows:
Two More Henry Co. Deputies Graduate From Law Enforcement Academy
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like congratulate Deputies Lowell Boyd and Josh Whitford on their graduation from The Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy today. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We’re excited to having them serving the citizens of Henry County.” In photo, Deputy Boyd and Whitford in middle, flanked by Chief Deputy Scott Wyrick, left, and Lt. Lance Perry and Sheriff Josh Frey on right. (HCSO photo).
Henry Gas Leak Traced To Underground Service Line
Henry, Tenn.–Henry Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched out on a report of a possible gas leak in the area of East College Street Monday evening just after 5 p.m. Engines 2 & 3 responded to the area with 7 firefighters and confirmed the smell of gas in the area. The team along with the Henry Police Department went door to door checking on occupants, and checking gas meters until the source was narrowed to a home.
Library’s Tree Of Books Wins Peoples’ Choice
Paris, Tenn.–Drum roll…And the winner of the 2022 Peoples’ Choice Award at the Festival of Trees is W.G. Rhea Library. The tree was fashioned of books and was illuminated from within. The slogan, “Books Light Up Our World” was featured on the tree. Rachel Steedly...
Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and gun charges and items believed to be stolen were found on his property. On Tuesday, December 20, officers with the 24th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force and Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the home of Jerry Beane, located at 175 Beane Lane in Paris.
Five Hunters Fined In Calloway County For Illegal Activities
Murray, Ky.–A Calloway County judge recently fined four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man nearly $70,000 after accepting guilty pleas related to 135 charges of illegally guiding hunters and illegal use of bait. Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources uncovered the violations during...
Henry County Government Offices To Close Early
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Mayor John Penn RIdgeway has announced Henry County General Government Offices will close at 2 PM today due to threat of winter weather this afternoon. Those offices include Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Central Community Building, Henry County Health Department, Election Office, Archives ,and Recycling Center. Henry County...
