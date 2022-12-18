In 1994 the World Wrestling Federation was in a dark time in the wrestling world. Coming off the steroid trial, the company left a bad taste in the mouth of a lot of fans. The fans that once ran to the ticket box office to get WWF tickets were now grown up and having their kids. The company was attempting to get new fans with new ideas, new characters, and new wrestlers coming into the company. Some of these things were making it difficult to watch at times, but they were introducing new things to the wrestling community, and as time goes by, wrestling promotions have to adjust and change with the times.

43 MINUTES AGO