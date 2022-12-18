Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Jeff Hardy’s Status
Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother Matt earlier this year in AEW, but unfortunately their reunion was cut short when Jeff was arrested for DUI and then suspended. During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast Matt Hardy shared an update on his brother and he noted that the former WWE Champion is doing exactly what he needs to do.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
Popculture
WWE's Zelina Vega Teases New Tattoos
Zelina Vega has some new artwork to show off. The WWE Superstar recently went to Instagram to tease new tattoos she received. It's not clear what type of tattoos Vega now has, but she shared two photos of her in the chair while the tattoo artist puts a tattoo on her leg.
ComicBook
Tony Khan Confirms Recent AEW Rumor
Since its inception in May 2019, All Elite Wrestling has presented itself relatively the same. The stage features two entrance tunnels, one for the babyfaces and one for the heels, while the centerpiece is a large, chandelier-esque LED board. The commentary booth is placed on the far left of the stage while the timekeeper, ring announcer, and medical personnel are seated at ringside. When it comes to the on-screen presentation, AEW Dynamite has utilized multi-colored dust splatters for its aesthetic while AEW Rampage has been jolted with orange electricity.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Asks Fans To Keep His Mother In Their Prayers
Dustin Rhodes is considered a proper veteran in professional wrestling, after wrestling in the business for many decades now. Rhodes has seen the rise and fall of many companies and continued to push on no matter what. Rhodes also loves his family very dearly and it seems he recently asked fans to keep his mother in their prayers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
PWMania
Matches That Shaped Us: Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon – Ascending the Ladder of Popularity
In 1994 the World Wrestling Federation was in a dark time in the wrestling world. Coming off the steroid trial, the company left a bad taste in the mouth of a lot of fans. The fans that once ran to the ticket box office to get WWF tickets were now grown up and having their kids. The company was attempting to get new fans with new ideas, new characters, and new wrestlers coming into the company. Some of these things were making it difficult to watch at times, but they were introducing new things to the wrestling community, and as time goes by, wrestling promotions have to adjust and change with the times.
PWMania
NJPW Star Teases Appearance on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Chase Owens of NJPW has hinted that he might appear on tonight’s Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Owens mentioned in a Twitter post that this week’s show is being held in his hometown and that he may take a trip down memory lane by visiting friends. Owens posted on Twitter:
PWMania
Former WWE Personality Opens Up About Being Fired After Unplanned Spot at Live Event
WWE released Quetzalli Bulnes after she was involved in an incident at a house show in Mexico City on October 30. Bulnes, the former host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, encouraged wrestling YouTuber Falbak to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Byron Saxton, another WWE announcer, was taken aback by the unexpected appearance and called security on Falbak, but Bulnes pushed back. Saxton pivoted and called an intermission.
PWMania
Eddie Edwards Comments On Possibly Joining AEW (Video)
Could Eddie Edwards join the growing list of those who have become “#AllElite?”. “Who knows?” is what the man himself says. As noted, Edwards recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion,...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – December 22, 2022
Match starts off with some mat wrestling early with neither man getting an advantage and then a series of armdrags from Cedric Alexander but a 3rd is avoided and Andre Chase gets a roll up for two. Shoulder block from Chase but Alexander snaps off a headscissors followed by a dropkick for two. Heavy kick to the back from Alexander.
Popculture
Mandy Rose Reveals Big Sum She's Made on FanTime After WWE Firing
Mandy Rose was fired from WWE last week but is now likely not in a rush to look for a new job. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT Women's champion made $500,000 from the content she posted on the subscription-based platform FanTime in just one week. Rose was released from her contract because of the content on FanTime. WWE has said it doesn't want talent making money from third-party platforms.
