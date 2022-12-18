Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
All lanes back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 E near Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes are back open on I-264 E after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. MetroSafe said that crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officials said that a semi truck was rear ended by a car causing the semi to hit two more vehicles. Two people were...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested after wrong-way crash appears in jail court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man arrested in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash that happened early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway appeared in jail court Thursday morning. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was booked at the Louisville Department of Corrections Wednesday night after staying at UofL Hospital to be...
WLKY.com
19-year-old identified as victim of wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Pkwy, suspect pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who was killed in a wrong-way crash. Nineteen-year-old Landon Nokes was identified as the victim. The crash happened on Sunday around 4 a.m. at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. Police...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
wdrb.com
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
Wave 3
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's Office taking part in federal 4-day active shooter training
CLERMONT, Ky. — Every second matters when it comes to responding to an active shooter. "What they're training on is a rapid response to an active shooter event in an industrial setting," said Bullitt County Sheriff Walter Sholar. Officers and deputies are looking for the shooter, then tending to...
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder, DUI in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal wrong-way crash that happened over the weekend. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. According to...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
Wave 3
No one hurt in Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood to start. According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. Fire crews got there within...
wdrb.com
Kerosene heater causes house fire in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kerosene heater caused a structure fire in east Louisville on Monday afternoon. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near Interstate 71. Jordan Yuodis, public information officer for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS, said crews...
WLKY.com
Louisville firefighters brace for more vacant home fires as temperatures plummet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville firefighters are expecting to see a rise in vacant home fires at temperatures plummet in the coming days -- and are asking the public to be vigilant. "When it comes to the temperatures dropping and weather changing, that's where we see the uptick in not...
Wave 3
Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze. Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather forces shoppers into rush mode. Updated: 19 hours ago. Final plans are waiting on forecasts closer to the storm. FULL INTERVIEW | Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer...
