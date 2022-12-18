Read full article on original website
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Piers Morgan Accuses Lionel Messi of Gloating over World Cup—'We Get It'
Piers Morgan, who has publicly declared Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest ever soccer player, has had enough of Lionel Messi enjoying his World Cup win
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappé with baby doll at World Cup victory parade
In the feud between Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and France superstar Kylian Mbappé, Martinez had the last laugh after helping his team with the 2022 World Cup. In the aftermath of Argentina's victory, Martinez has spent time trolling Mbappé every step of the way. Martinez helped Argentina secure...
Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Relationship Timeline: Childhood Sweethearts to Proud Parents
True love! Lionel Messi has known his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, since they were children. “The truth is that [I admire] everything [about Antonela],” the soccer star gushed to Marca in an October 2019 interview. “She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; and […]
Argentina soccer team forced to evacuate World Cup parade after being swarmed by fans
A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade."The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was...
France star Pavard accused of ‘leaking dressing room secrets’ during World Cup after ‘toxic’ fallout with Deschamps
FRANCE defender Benjamin Pavard "leaked dressing room secrets" and created a "toxic" atmosphere during the World Cup, sensational reports have claimed. Pavard, 26, started France’s opening game as they thrashed Australia 4-1, but was replaced by Jules Kounde late on and did not play again in Qatar. Didier Deschamps'...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
U.S. Runner Finally Awarded Olympic Gold After Russian Doping Is Confirmed
American Olympian Lashinda Demus is officially the champion of the 400 meter hurdles from the 2012 London Games after Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh was stripped of her gold medal for doping. The allegations against Antyukh surfaced in October but were only made official on Wednesday after Antyukh declined to file an appeal, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced. The International Olympic Committee will now reallocate medals and the update its database. “I’m not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all,” Demus, who retired from the sport in 2016, said, according to NBC. Czech athlete Zuzana Hejnová and Jamaican athlete Kaliese Spencer will now be awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.Read it at ABC News
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news
Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
Watch Lionel Messi Avoid Serious Injury By Dodging Overhead Cable During Open-Top Bus Parade With World Cup Trophy In Buenos Aires
Messi was one of five Argentina players who came close to suffering a potentially serious injury during Tuesday's World Cup trophy parade in Buenos Aires.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘offered to every Champions League club’, joke Frankfurt after snubbing transfer for Portugal ace
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT chiefs rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and joked he has been offered to every Champions League team. Ronaldo left Manchester United in November after publicly slamming the club. But he has been on the lookout for a new club since the summer, and was turned down...
Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics
Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
Desperate Salt Bae shares throwback video hanging out with Messi after being trolled for World Cup final snub
FAME hungry Salt Bae shared an old video of him hugging Lionel Messi - after the World Cup winner snubbed him on the pitch. The celebrity chef was slammed for pestering Argentina's talisman for a selfie in embarrassing scenes following Sunday's nailbiting final. The Turkish cook and Instagram star -...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr
A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.
Ángela Aguilar’s dad Pepe defends her post saying she is 25% Argentinian
Argentina winning the World Cup brought many people pride and excitement. Millions celebrated the win, including celebrities like Ángela Aguilar. The 19-year-old posed with the colors of the Argentine flag to celebrate, noting how proud she is as a 25% Argentinian. However, she was met with backlash, and...
