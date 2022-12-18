ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina soccer team forced to evacuate World Cup parade after being swarmed by fans

A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade."The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
U.S. Runner Finally Awarded Olympic Gold After Russian Doping Is Confirmed

American Olympian Lashinda Demus is officially the champion of the 400 meter hurdles from the 2012 London Games after Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh was stripped of her gold medal for doping. The allegations against Antyukh surfaced in October but were only made official on Wednesday after Antyukh declined to file an appeal, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced. The International Olympic Committee will now reallocate medals and the update its database. “I’m not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all,” Demus, who retired from the sport in 2016, said, according to NBC. Czech athlete Zuzana Hejnová and Jamaican athlete Kaliese Spencer will now be awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.Read it at ABC News
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news

Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
