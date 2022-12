- - - New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (-3½) The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday night even though they were outgained by nearly 100 total yards (387 to 288) and in yards per play (6.7 to 4.6, a massive disparity) by a Washington offense that ranks 27th in DVOA. Washington made it into the Giants' red zone three times and came away with only seven points, losing a fumble and then turning it over on downs to end the game after some dicey officiating.

2 DAYS AGO