Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
Feds sentence Evansville man over 9 years in prison for trafficking offense
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, in October 2018 officials received information that 46-year-old Ronald Chapman had multiple guns and planned on selling them. Police executed a search warrant at Chapman’s home and recovered nine firearms.
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved. Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10. Shortly after 5 o’clock that […]
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
14news.com
Police: Woman found passed out in car facing child endangerment charge
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is facing a long list of charges after police say she was found passed out behind the wheel with a toddler in the car. They say it happened late Wednesday night on North Main Street in Madisonville. Police say the car was still running,...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
14news.com
Feds sentence repeat offender on gun charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after police say he was illegally in possession of a firearm. According to a press release, that man is 26-year-old Reko D. Levels Jr. Court documents show that on September 20, 2021, Levels was wanted...
14news.com
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard. Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Mustang was heading...
Docs: Evansville drug dealer sentenced for firearms trafficking
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronald Chapman, 46, of Evansville, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, in October 2018, law enforcement officers received information that Ronald Chapman was in possession of multiple firearms and was planning to sell one or more firearms to someone. Officials […]
14news.com
Georgia man accused of stealing vehicle in Jasper
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Georgia man is being accused of stealing a vehicle in Jasper after police say they were told the car he was driving was reported. Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they were notified of a stolen vehicle just before midnight. According to a...
14news.com
Woman accused of kidnapping in Henderson set to appear in court
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman accused of kidnapping in Henderson is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning. Officials say Tammy Rogers was arrested at her home Saturday night. [Previous Story: Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges]. They say that kidnapping charge is for kidnapping an adult. According to police,...
Evansville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for firearm charge
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested, accused of DUI on busy east side roads without a front tire
A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire while under the influence. The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning. Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Suspect
The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man believed to have been involved in a recent hit-and-run. EPD says the incident happened on December 10th, around 6:00 p.m. They believe the male suspect drove through the parking lot located at 1500 N. Boeke, ran into...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case
The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
Fatal crash on US 41 claims the lives of a Vincennes couple
KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer which had stopped in the crossover due to on-coming traffic. The couple in the vehicle, Craig and Jane Wissel lost […]
14news.com
Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
14news.com
Westbound traffic reopens on State Road 66 after crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms traffic on parts of State Road 66 was temporarily shut down following a crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the roadway near State Road 161, which is located near Hatfield. Dispatch says the westbound traffic on State Road 66...
14news.com
Man wanted for child molesting arrested in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police arrested a man who was wanted in Floyd County Indiana. Jonathan Svare was wanted on a child molesting charge. The Henderson County Detention Center shows Svare is due in court Tuesday. There’s no word on when he’ll be transported back to Floyd County....
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a vehicle fire on Wednesday evening. This happened near the intersection of Maxx Road and Lynch Road. Officials say the call originally came in around 5:15 p.m. Dispatch tells 14 News that several calls...
Comments / 2