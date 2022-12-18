ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
RANGER, WV
Lootpress

Beckley man charged with harassment and domestic assault

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is facing charges after harassing and threatening a woman. According to State Police, on December 12, 2022, a victim told police that Jeremiah Payne, of Beckley, had sent over 200 text messages that included he would beat the victim and beat her lips shut.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Man sentenced to prison for Beckley nightclub murder

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The shooter responsible for the murder of a man outside a Beckley nightclub was sentenced to prison on Monday. Ramon Edwards III was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for charges relating to the murder of Jalen Laqua Joe in 2019 according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. The victim was 23 years old at the time of the shooting.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Maximum sentence in Beckley murder case

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man received the maximum sentence for a March 2019 fatal shooting in a sentencing hearing held Monday in Beckley. Ramon Edwards killed Jalen Joe, 23, on March 15, 2019, in Beckley. He previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben...
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Double fatal crash under investigation in Mingo County

MATEWAN, W.Va. — Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old child, in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Mingo County. Authorities said the wreck occurred on state Route 65 in Matewan. Sheriff’s deputies the man who died was in one vehicle, the 7-year-old in the second vehicle. There were also...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

New Raleigh County Sheriff to be appointed in special meeting of county commission

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An upcoming special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission was announced on Wednesday. The meeting, set to be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, features but a single agenda item aside from the standard procedure practices of Call to Order, Roll Call, New Business, and Adjournment – that being the appointment of a new Raleigh County Sheriff.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Several injured after crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-car motor vehicle accident sent several to the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 8:00 this morning, December 19, 2022, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 19, and Ames...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to 40 years for shooting of Jalen Joe in 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man who shot to death 23-year-old Jalen Joe outside of the Mad Hatter Club in Beckley will spend 40 years in prison. Ramon Edwards III fired multiple shots at Joe at the Second Street club in March 2019, and Joe later died of several gunshot wounds. Police initially charged Edwards […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home

PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested December 14 after illegal drugs were discovered at his home, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from Steven Adkins’ home. Steven Adkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and...
ELKHORN CITY, KY
WVNS

Tazewell County Sheriff Office searching for man living in his car

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man. Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy