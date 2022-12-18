Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
Beckley man charged with harassment and domestic assault
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is facing charges after harassing and threatening a woman. According to State Police, on December 12, 2022, a victim told police that Jeremiah Payne, of Beckley, had sent over 200 text messages that included he would beat the victim and beat her lips shut.
Person fatally electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) – A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
WSAZ
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department need help locating stolen vehicle
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, they are seeking help from the public in locating a stolen vehicle. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. It was last seen headed East on US Route 60. […]
Metro News
Metro News
Double fatal crash under investigation in Mingo County
MATEWAN, W.Va. — Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old child, in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Mingo County. Authorities said the wreck occurred on state Route 65 in Matewan. Sheriff’s deputies the man who died was in one vehicle, the 7-year-old in the second vehicle. There were also...
New Raleigh County Sheriff to be appointed in special meeting of county commission
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An upcoming special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission was announced on Wednesday. The meeting, set to be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, features but a single agenda item aside from the standard procedure practices of Call to Order, Roll Call, New Business, and Adjournment – that being the appointment of a new Raleigh County Sheriff.
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
Several injured after crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-car motor vehicle accident sent several to the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 8:00 this morning, December 19, 2022, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 19, and Ames...
wcyb.com
Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in crash near Castlewood
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities responded to a crash involving a Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle Monday. The crash was on U.S. Route 58 near Castlewood. There was significant damage to the rear of the police SUV. A second vehicle appeared to be involved in the wreck. We...
WSAZ
Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home
PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested December 14 after illegal drugs were discovered at his home, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from Steven Adkins’ home. Steven Adkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and...
Tazewell County Sheriff Office searching for man living in his car
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man. Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
Representatives inspect conditions of manufactured home communities in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, representatives visited manufactured home parks in the Mercer County area to inspect the conditions where tenants lived. Back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice and others met at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing on a lawsuit against the […]
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
