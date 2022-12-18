BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The shooter responsible for the murder of a man outside a Beckley nightclub was sentenced to prison on Monday. Ramon Edwards III was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for charges relating to the murder of Jalen Laqua Joe in 2019 according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. The victim was 23 years old at the time of the shooting.

