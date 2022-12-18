Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Woman hurt in recent Highway 60 crash
A 32-year-old Good Thunder woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Windom on Highway 60. According to the State Patrol, road conditions were snowy and icy, at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, when the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 60 in Delafield Township. The...
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
KIMT
I-90 west of Albert Lea closed
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Interstate 90 west of Interstate 35 at Albert Lea closed at 7 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. I-90 remains open to the east from Albert Lea to Wisconsin. The closure is due to blowing snow and poor visibility west of Albert Lea. Here...
KIMT
KEYC
Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
winonaradio.com
House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges
(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
myaustinminnesota.com
One injured in two-vehicle accident in Southwest Austin Monday morning
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Palmer school bus and a sedan in southwest Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th St. and 11th Ave. SW at approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the school bus, which was carrying three students from Woodson Kindergarten Center, told police that he was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW and entered the uncontrolled intersection after not seeing any other vehicles. He went on to tell authorities that when he was almost through the intersection, he observed another vehicle, a Kia Forte traveling north on 6th Street. The school bus driver told police that the other driver attempted to avoid the bus and turned right, but because of snow and ice in the intersection, the Kia ultimately still struck the bus on the passenger side just in front of the rear wheels, and then spun and struck the bus again just behind the rear wheels before coming to a stop in a snowbank.
KIMT
KIMT
Austin man charged with five armed robberies is sentenced for three of them
AUSTIN, Minn. – Committing three armed robberies is sending a Mower County man to prison. Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 10 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 181 days already served. Mims was also ordered to pay $6,392.55 in restitution.
kiow.com
Area Sheriff’s Urge Caution on the Roads
The area roads are becoming slippery and, in some cases, treacherous. Area county sheriffs are urging residents and travelers to only travel in case of emergency. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook:. “**PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes, they have bright lights and...
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
KIMT
Fire leads to loss of power to south side of Spring Grove, shutdown of Highway 44
UPDATE: MiEnergy Cooperative has issued a statement on the fire in Spring Grove:. "MiEnergy Cooperative crews were called in to respond to a fire in downtown Spring Grove earlier this evening. They disconnected power to the south side of town to allow firefighters to safely use their ladder truck as part of their efforts to contain the fire. MiEnergy crews will stay on the scene so power can be restored immediately when it is safe to do so. We are sending another crew to help backfeed power to some of those who are affected by the disconnection."
KIMT
Power restored to most after fire in Spring Grove, Highway 44 remains closed
UPDATE: As of 8:30 pm, MiEnergy has issued an update on the power situation in Spring Grove:. "MiEnergy crews have power restored on the south side with the exception those within about 1-1/2 blocks of the fire. MiEnergy will be standing by until the fire chief says it is safe to energize that area."
KIMT
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities identify 2 who died from Janesville home fire, authorities say
Authorities have identified two people who died in a house fire Friday in Janesville. Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, both of Janesville, died in the fire in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday. The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. Friday.
KIMT
Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week. One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot. Officers found a sliding glass...
KEYC
Two long-term Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officers are retiring after serving for nearly three decades
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two longtime officers at the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department are hanging up their uniforms. Brad Peterson has been part of the sheriff department for 42 years, 28 of those he has served as the sheriff. Chief Deputy Mike Maurer has been serving law enforcement for 34 years, 26 years in the BEC department.
Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
superhits1027.com
⚠ BLIZZARD WARNING through early Saturday morning ⚠
….WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY….BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, WRIGHT, KOSSUTH, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high...
