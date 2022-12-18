Read full article on original website
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need
Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
Vander Mill Taphouse Temporarily Closes Until Spring 2023, Privately Blaming Staff
We all love a little messy drama, but not when it involves the livelihood of others. But that's exactly what happened this week when the Vander Mill Taphouse decided to close their Taphouse suddenly until Spring 2023. If you check their social media pages, you'll see what seems like an...
Where to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree for Free in Grand Rapids
While you're still enjoying your fresh-cut Christmas tree, soon enough you'll be looking for a place to dispose of it after the holidays. Where Can you Drop Off Your Christmas Tree for Free in Grand Rapids?. The City offers free drop-off sites for Christmas trees December 30 through January 31...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Grand Rapids?
With the heavy snowfall we received this weekend and the possibility of more coming soon, you are probably dreading going outside. As someone who lives in an apartment, I am extremely thrilled that I do not have to shovel any snow. However, I have always wondered 'who is legally responsible...
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
City of Grand Rapids Offices Closing for Holidays, Refusing and Recycling Holiday Schedule
With Christmas this Sunday, you might be wondering when City of Grand Rapids offices are closed and what services will be running. When are City of Grand Rapids Offices Closed During the Holidays?. Most City of Grand Rapids offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, for...
Airbnb says Grand Rapids Man Is Michigan’s Top New Host of 2022
A Grand Rapids man has been crowned as Michigan's top new host of the year by Airbnb!. Airbnb announced its list of top new hosts in each state throughout the country for 2022. The criteria that the company used to see who would win were:. They had to have started...
What 2 West Michigan Cities Have The Lowest Gas Prices?
Gas prices have been dropping all across Michigan recently, there are two areas in West Michigan that have the cheapest gas around. If you have been out doing your Christmas shopping or your normal commute to and from work, you may have noticed the prices at the pump have been going down.
How About New Job In Public Safety To Start New Year in Kalamazoo?
If you are looking for a do-over and would like to start a new career in public safety, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to fill 30 positions. When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, aside from the concerns of the coronavirus, I think Michiganders were most worried about if they would keep their jobs. Some folks did lose their jobs or were temporarily laid off while those who had critical need jobs kept on going like nothing ever happened.
The Worst Snowstorm in Many Years Heading Towards Michigan
It is time to make sure you are prepared for what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is referring to as the "worst storm in the area in many years". Today is your "calm before the storm". Winter officially arrives at 4:48 pm, and it looks like Mother Nature will be bringing a huge snowstorm to the area shortly thereafter. It is highly recommended by the NWS that you try to...
PSA, Grand Rapids! Clear Off Your Cars Of Snow Or Get Fined
This past weekend, I took a trip to Chicago. After an amazing trip, as I was driving back from the Windy City, I was attacked by nature!. While I was on the 196, a chunk of snow came off the top of the vehicle in front of me so I had to swerve out of the way.
Could We Get Hit with Another Powerful Snow Storm This Weekend?
Just as we are finally getting dug out from the record breaking snowfall last weekend, we are starting to hear rumblings of perhaps another powerful storm for Christmas weekend. Record Breaking Snowfall Totals Last Weekend. The total about of snow from 7 am on Friday, December 16th through 7 am...
Do You Like Party Animals? Then Meet Grand Rapids’ Bandit!
His foster mom says, "Bandit only wants to steal your heart...and maybe some catnip! This energetic and outgoing boy treats life like one big party. He's always excited to meet new people and play new games. Although he can have fun with all kinds of toys, he lights up the brightest for a feather wand.
Grand Rapids Ornaments Get A Little Spooky This Christmas
Have you ever watched "The Nightmare Before Christmas?" Who doesn't love a little spooky vibes sprinkled with your Christmas cheer?. Halloween meets Christmas in a unique way right here in Grand Rapids. If you have and loved it, this will be right up your alley. A Grand Rapids family business...
Grand Rapids Charity Urgently Needs Your Help To Make Christmas Brighter For Kids in Need
The holidays are meant to be spend with family, friends and loved ones. But for some children in West Michigan, they'll be spending it away from their beds and trees due to seasonal viruses. With the rise of cases of RSV, the Flu, and COVID 19 going into the end...
Michigan Woman Accused of Cyberstalking Her Own Daughter
A Michigan woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly catfishing and harassing her own daughter. Authorities say Kendra Licari sent thousands of hateful and harassing messages to her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend. David Barberi is the Prosecuting Attorney in Isabella County. He says the woman began sending the messages...
Michigan Woman Says a Phone Store Employee Wiped Out Her Savings Account
A West Michigan woman says she was ripped off, claiming that an employee at a cellphone store cleaned out her account while she was buying a new phone. Linda - whose last name has been withheld at her request - wants to warn others about the potential risks of giving access to banking apps to anyone who might put their hands on your phone.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
