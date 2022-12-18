ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need

Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
How About New Job In Public Safety To Start New Year in Kalamazoo?

If you are looking for a do-over and would like to start a new career in public safety, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to fill 30 positions. When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, aside from the concerns of the coronavirus, I think Michiganders were most worried about if they would keep their jobs. Some folks did lose their jobs or were temporarily laid off while those who had critical need jobs kept on going like nothing ever happened.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Worst Snowstorm in Many Years Heading Towards Michigan

It is time to make sure you are prepared for what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is referring to as the "worst storm in the area in many years". Today is your "calm before the storm". Winter officially arrives at 4:48 pm, and it looks like Mother Nature will be bringing a huge snowstorm to the area shortly thereafter. It is highly recommended by the NWS that you try to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Woman Accused of Cyberstalking Her Own Daughter

A Michigan woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly catfishing and harassing her own daughter. Authorities say Kendra Licari sent thousands of hateful and harassing messages to her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend. David Barberi is the Prosecuting Attorney in Isabella County. He says the woman began sending the messages...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

