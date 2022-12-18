Read full article on original website
Brightline opens its new Boca station; offers closer option for Northeast Broward residents
Boca Raton – “How about a brand new station for the holidays?” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard as he greeted the 100 people who came out for the Dec. 20 unveiling of the new Boca Raton Brightline station. “This year, Boca and Aventura. Next year, Orlando,” Goddard...
Embezzlement scheme impacts Treasure Coast roofing customers
Customers of a Stuart roofing company are sharing their frustrations after a former employee allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from the company, leaving them with stalled projects.
Federal Prison For Boca Raton’s Craig Goldstein, Evaded Taxes As Tow Truck Company Owner
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s 15 months in federal prison for Craig Goldstein, a Boca Raton resident who pled guilty to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting incoming and failing to pay federal tax on money he received through kickback scheme. According […]
Brightline delays opening of Aventura railway station in Miami-Dade County
The inter-city railroad Brightline delayed the scheduled opening of its Aventura station on Wednesday as it sought to complete construction inspections at the rail line’s new stop in northern Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday, management conducted grand opening ribbon cuttings for both of its new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The events drew a number of elected officials and others from ...
YAHOO!
'Wonderful being home': Palm Beach native Jack Cooney opens express car wash in West Palm
2020 was quite a year for Palm Beach native Jack Cooney. A third-generation Palm-Beacher who left his hometown after high school to pursue a career in investment banking, he returned in early 2020, just before the pandemic with a child on the way and a business concept to develop. Cooney's...
NewsRadio WFLA
Brightline Opens 2 New Train Stations In South Florida
The Boca Raton and Aventura stations make five total in South Florida, ahead of the expansion of the high-speed rail to Orlando in early 2023.
WPBF News 25
New Brightline station in Boca Raton set to open Wednesday
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brightline celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning in Boca Raton at its newest station set to open on Wednesday. "Visitors from other South Florida cities and ultimately central Florida will have a new way to experience Boca with the introduction of Brightline," Patrick Goddard, Brightline president, said.
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for Judith Flynn.
miamirealtors.com
More Inventory Coming to High-Demand Palm Beach County Real Estate Market
MIAMI — Palm Beach County real estate total active listings rose for the fifth straight month, according to November 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Palm Beach County inventory is moving off all-time lows as sales remain close to...
Holiday Dining in Northern Palm Beach County
Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve with festive, gourmet fare at these North County hot spots The post Holiday Dining in Northern Palm Beach County appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
Tequesta to develop its commercial corridor, Jupiter and derelict vessels
Good afternoon, Jupiter! Happy fifth night of Chanukah, or Christmas Eve eve eve, to those who celebrate. I hope this newsletter finds you preparing to spend time with family and friends this week. Here's your weekly news roundup with The Post on Jupiter. Tequesta releases a master plan to develop...
Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
One-time West Palm candidate sentenced to prison for $800K CARES Act loan fraud
WEST PALM BEACH — A former West Palm Beach city commission candidate with ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis will spend the next three years in prison for defrauding federal small-business loan programs out of more than $800,000. Sean Pierre Jackson, 33, submitted phony IRS tax forms to spur banks...
cw34.com
Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jennifer Shoemaker, RN, Delray Medical Center’s “Success Story,” Named Chief Nursing Officer
December 22, 2022 – Jennifer Shoemaker, RN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer of Delray Medical Center, culminating a remarkable 15-year journey from nursing student to the highest nursing leadership position at the hospital. Shoemaker began her career at Delray Medical Center in 2007 as a nurse extern in...
west-palm-beach-news.com
County mayor thinks he is obtained answer to downtown West Palm Seashore congestion
Commuters, cars, construction and a lot of congestion are a common occurrence in downtown West Palm Beach. For tens of thousands of commuters, getting in and out of downtown West Palm Beach during rush hour can be stressful. Alyce Carrelli’s commute to her job at a law firm in downtown...
NewPelican
“I want to build the strongest house there ever was”: New house in Pompano made from shipping containers
Pompano Beach – Standing proudly inside the house he built, Jim Wolff feels a bit like a new father. “I’m so proud of it. I feel like I’ve got a new baby.”. The CEO of Ironclad Steel Structures, Inc., Wolff’s house is a prototype for a new type of home.
