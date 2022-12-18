ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline delays opening of Aventura railway station in Miami-Dade County

The inter-city railroad Brightline delayed the scheduled opening of its Aventura station on Wednesday as it sought to complete construction inspections at the rail line’s new stop in northern Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday, management conducted grand opening ribbon cuttings for both of its new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The events drew a number of elected officials and others from ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

New Brightline station in Boca Raton set to open Wednesday

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brightline celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning in Boca Raton at its newest station set to open on Wednesday. "Visitors from other South Florida cities and ultimately central Florida will have a new way to experience Boca with the introduction of Brightline," Patrick Goddard, Brightline president, said.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
PALM BEACH, FL

