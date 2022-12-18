Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $600 in BonusesAneka DuncanDenver, CO
Super Bowl Champion Running Back DiesOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax breakMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Related
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Dynamic Rookie Class Lands in Top Five of NFL
With three games left in the season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at 7-7 and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, which is far from where most people thought they would be at this point. However, despite preseason expectations, the Seahawks have proven this was not a rebuilding...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eight Eagles Land on Pro Bowl Team, Nine Others Named Alternates
Eight Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night. There are always snubs, even for a team that has the best record in the NFC by a wide margin at 13-1, even for a team that was the first to wrap up a playoff spot and is on the brink of winning the NFC East and clinching a first-round playoff bye and having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers List Three Players Questionable for Raiders Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their Week 16 matchup with three players listed as questionable with injuries. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Terrell Edmunds and Myles Jack are all in question for the Steelers' kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson (toe) and Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice either day this week, while Jack was limited the first day and a full participant the second.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?
The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady
The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Frank Crum, Offensive Tackle, Wyoming Cowboys
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Panthers look to revive run game vs Lions improving defense. The Carolina Panthers are coming off a rough weekend running the football, held to 21 yards on 16 carries in a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 16 NFL Odds and Best Bets
With the NFL regular season winding down, the main storyline for Week 16 should be the playoff race heating up. Instead, mother nature and the nasty weather forecasted for some of these games is dominating headlines. Single-digit temperatures with negative wind-chills, snow, rain, sleet, and forceful winds are all expected...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads The Way As Injuries Impact Top 10
The Bengals beat the Buccaneers after trailing 17-0 in the first half, bringing their record 10-4 and putting them in a good position to win the AFC North. Here are our Bengals player power rankings for Week 16:. Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?
The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Place Jarvis Landry on Injured Reserve, Sign Kirk Merritt to Active Roster
The Saints are placing Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Thursday. Kirk Merritt is being signed to the team's active roster from the practice squad, according to his agent Mike McCartney. It's been a tough season for Landry, as he'll finish out with just 272 yards and a touchdown on 25...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Multiple teams reached out to Rob Gronkowski in aftermath of tweet
Rob Gronkowski will be a future Hall of Fame tight end after his career in the NFL at some point in the future. However, after stepping away from the game prior to the beginning of training camp over the summer, Gronkowski has been focused on life outside of football. That...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 Injury Report: Thursday
The Chargers hit the practice field for the first time this week and the team's injury report reflects a fairly healthy group. Cornerback Kemon Hall, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's 17-14 win over the Titans, was the only player held out of practice. Safety Derwin James participated...
