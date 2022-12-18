ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US life expectancy hits lowest point in over 25 years, CDC says

WASHINGTON (TND) — Life expectancy for the average citizen in the United States has reportedly dropped to the lowest level since 1996. The new low comes after life expectancy in the U.S. decreased for the second year in a row, according to new reports cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Doctors worried about rising number of seniors addicted to opioids

(WSET) — The drug overdose rate among those over the age of 65 has tripled in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those rising numbers have doctors concerned, especially when it comes to opioids. Many seniors use painkillers to treat injuries or...

