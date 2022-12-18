Read full article on original website
Senate passes FY2023 budget bill providing $200 million in funding for Virginia
(WSET) — The Commonwealth secured over $200 million dollars in the $1.66 trillion dollar budget bill for the Fiscal Year 2023, which the Senate passed Thursday afternoon. Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said this bill offers historic support for a variety of different projects:. Investing in Kids: Provides $8...
US life expectancy hits lowest point in over 25 years, CDC says
WASHINGTON (TND) — Life expectancy for the average citizen in the United States has reportedly dropped to the lowest level since 1996. The new low comes after life expectancy in the U.S. decreased for the second year in a row, according to new reports cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
New report shows almost half of DC students are chronically absent, 42 percent are truant
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new report shows chilling chronic absenteeism across the board in Washington, D.C schools. About half of DC students were chronically absent and 42 percent of students were considered truant, according to the District of Columbia Attendance Report for School Year 2021-2022. Here’s a snapshot of...
Doctors worried about rising number of seniors addicted to opioids
(WSET) — The drug overdose rate among those over the age of 65 has tripled in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those rising numbers have doctors concerned, especially when it comes to opioids. Many seniors use painkillers to treat injuries or...
