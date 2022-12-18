Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze announces hiring of Jake Thornton as new Auburn OL coach
Auburn has made it official. Jake Thornton has joined Hugh Freeze’s staff as offensive line coach. Thornton arrives on The Plains after 2 seasons at Ole Miss. “Jake Thornton is a rising star in our profession and has established himself as one of the best young offensive line coaches in the country,” Freeze said in a program release. “He helped lead one of the top offenses in the Southeastern Conference over the last two seasons and is a great addition to the Auburn program. He will be a difference maker for our offense.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze comments on first Auburn recruiting class: 'I think we made some heads turn'
Hugh Freeze believes he shocked some people on his first signing day as head coach of Auburn. The former Liberty head coach brought in some talented players with his first recruiting class and now he is looking to have a solid first year at the helm of the Tigers. “We...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Izavion 'Too Tall' Miller, elite JUCO OT, announces SEC West transfer destination
Izavion ‘Too Tall’ Miller is one of the top offensive line prospects to come out of the junior college ranks this year, and he’s announced a pledge to play in the SEC. Miller was committed to play for Jake Thornton at Ole Miss. Now he’s committed to play for Thornton at Auburn, he announced Tuesday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Vanderbilt DL announces new SEC commitment
Former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister has found his next destination not long after entering the transfer portal, and he’ll be staying in the Southeastern Conference. McAllister took to Twitter this week, saying he had committed to Auburn. “It’s time to get back to playing that brand of Auburn...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban names what he likes best about talented incoming class
Alabama is and has been the team to beat in recruiting for some time now. Legendary head coach Nick Saban has become a titan in the recruiting game, signing another uber-talented class on the first and most active day of the 2023 Early Signing Period. Saban flipped recruits such as Kadyn Proctor from Iowa to Alabama and signed a class that includes six 5-star talents (per 247), more than any other team in the country.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn OL announces new transfer destination
Former Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones is headed to Florida State, as he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Jones had recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, ranked as the No. 18 overall offensive lineman seeking a change of scenery. “Time to kick the door down and force em to let me...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Williams, DL out of Georgia, flips from Wake Forest to sign with SEC program
Sam Williams has completed the flip, and the 3-star defensive lineman out of Hogansville, Georgia (Callaway), has committed to play in the SEC. Williams decommitted from Wake Forest on Monday, and signed with Missouri on Wednesday on National Signing Day. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 1/2 and 260 pounds, and ranked the No. 145 defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 126 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had a reported 12 offers.
