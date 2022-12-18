ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze announces hiring of Jake Thornton as new Auburn OL coach

Auburn has made it official. Jake Thornton has joined Hugh Freeze’s staff as offensive line coach. Thornton arrives on The Plains after 2 seasons at Ole Miss. “Jake Thornton is a rising star in our profession and has established himself as one of the best young offensive line coaches in the country,” Freeze said in a program release. “He helped lead one of the top offenses in the Southeastern Conference over the last two seasons and is a great addition to the Auburn program. He will be a difference maker for our offense.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Vanderbilt DL announces new SEC commitment

Former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister has found his next destination not long after entering the transfer portal, and he’ll be staying in the Southeastern Conference. McAllister took to Twitter this week, saying he had committed to Auburn. “It’s time to get back to playing that brand of Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban names what he likes best about talented incoming class

Alabama is and has been the team to beat in recruiting for some time now. Legendary head coach Nick Saban has become a titan in the recruiting game, signing another uber-talented class on the first and most active day of the 2023 Early Signing Period. Saban flipped recruits such as Kadyn Proctor from Iowa to Alabama and signed a class that includes six 5-star talents (per 247), more than any other team in the country.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn OL announces new transfer destination

Former Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones is headed to Florida State, as he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Jones had recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, ranked as the No. 18 overall offensive lineman seeking a change of scenery. “Time to kick the door down and force em to let me...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Williams, DL out of Georgia, flips from Wake Forest to sign with SEC program

Sam Williams has completed the flip, and the 3-star defensive lineman out of Hogansville, Georgia (Callaway), has committed to play in the SEC. Williams decommitted from Wake Forest on Monday, and signed with Missouri on Wednesday on National Signing Day. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 1/2 and 260 pounds, and ranked the No. 145 defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 126 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had a reported 12 offers.
HOGANSVILLE, GA

