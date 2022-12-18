ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamar Braxton Blasts An Unnamed ‘Peach’ & Her Husband For Allegedly Threatening Her

By Carmen Jones
 4 days ago

Tamar Braxton is seemingly calling out a Real Housewife of Atlanta and her spouse for threatening her.

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty

The “Love and War” singer posted a series of stories on Instagram vaguely describing an encounter that we can only assume was with an Atlanta housewife since Tamar chose to use a peach emoji. Apparently, Tamar was so angered by the incident she categorized it as “REAL BEEF.”

Tamar’s posts begin,

I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it? I got threatened by a [peach emoji] and her man.

The baby of the Braxtons continued,

I feel like if I would have did what they did…they would have told the WORLD”

But because they don’t want y’all to know how F***ED up they are as people and city officials…they ain’t said s***.

She concluded her rant with,

It’s BEEF and it is a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! PERIODT! Merry Christmas [tree emoji]

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Even though she didn’t name names many will assume she’s referring to Eva Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling who is a Senior Advisor to the Mayor and a federal prosecutor.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Several other people however believe that Tamar might have been coming for Kandi and Todd Tucker.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

If it IS Kandi, this will be the second time that Tamar and Kandi have publicly clashed. Back when the two were on Celebrity Big Brother, the singers who’ve known each other since childhood had a brief blowup about the Great Xscape tour and Tamar alleged that Kandi “didn’t like her.” More on that HERE.

Toni Braxton’s lil sis may be trying to position herself to get a peach or maybe she’s already set to be on the next season of #RHOA. Sharing this story could be a part of her plan to drum up anticipation for her addition to the 15th season’s cast.

Who knows?! Over the years, fans of the show have shared that they welcome the idea and declare they would tune in if Tamar was added to the roster.

One fan tweeted,

I hope that Tamar Braxton joins #RHOA and holds a peach next season

Someone else stated,

what’s everyone’s thoughts on tamar braxton holding a peach? i’d personally love it i think. she reminds me of nene in a lot of ways #RHOA

In 2020, Veteran peach holder NeNe Leakes shared her thoughts about Tamar becoming a new member of the ATL Housewives franchise.

The widower had a conversation with Tamar on her “Conversations and Cocktails” IG Live,

“You know what I would do? I would take a peach from somebody that’s holding one that don’t need to hold one, that’s super boring, give it to somebody else, and mix it up… And half of the girls will be gone because they’re so boring chile. I think Tamar would be a great addition. She’s entertaining, so she’s not boring… She’s got a lot to say, she’s opinionated. I’d love to see her come. I’d welcome her with open arms. Come to me, Tamar!”

Many fans have complained that the past two seasons of #RHOA have been a bore so Tamar and all of her messiness may be the spice needed to keep this reality show afloat.

Do you think Tamar should hold a peach and moreover, do you think she’s inferring Eva the Diva and her hubs threatened her?

