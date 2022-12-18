ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Curious Case Of Curtis Jackson: 50 Cent Posts Meme Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Already Apologizing For The Same Thing

By Rebecah Jacobs
 4 days ago

50 Cent has claimed his next victim, even though it’s someone he already apologized to for the very same situation.

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

On Saturday, December 17, 50 Cent took to Instagram to post his latest meme, this time, one featuring Megan Thee Stallion morphing into Jussie Smollett. Amidst Tory Lanez’s trial for allegedly shooting her ,  50 Cent is trying to imply that she’s lying about the whole situation, reminiscent of Jussie Smollett.

“Damn i’m confused all this s**t going around [man shrugging shoulders emoji],” the Power creator wrote in his caption. “[I] don’t know what to think. LOL[.]”

While he didn’t expand on why he was so confused, 50 Cent could be referring to Megan The Stallion’s emotional testimony at trial that featured her recalling how she was shot by Tory Lanez during their altercation in July of 2020. In the same trial, however, her former friend Kelsey Nicole Harris–who initially told investigators in a recorded interview that she saw Tory shoot Megan– took the stand the following day and refused to identify the Canadian rapper as the shooter.

While 50 Cent is known for his constant meme posting and making fun of other celebrities, this post is made more interesting by the fact that Fif actually apologized to Megan for posting something about this same case just back in July of 2020.

At the time, the rapper-turned-TV-executive posted Boyz n the Hood memes that depicted Megan on the run from Lanez and the caption “Run Ricky Run.” He also posted another meme of Lanez holding a gun in the guise of Mini-Me from the Austin Powers films.

“Damn I didn’t think this s**t was real,It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology,” 50 wrote after deleting his memes five months ago. “I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

Fif also included the video Meg posted at the time, in which she assured her fans that she was doing okay and to not believe the “fake a**” stories about her.

Looks like his apology didn’t mean very much and he’s getting backlash from the likes of rapper Chika who reminded Fif that he should know better (“9x over”) referring to when 50 was shot nine times in 2000 at point-blank range.

