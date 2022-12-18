Auburn has made it official. Jake Thornton has joined Hugh Freeze’s staff as offensive line coach. Thornton arrives on The Plains after 2 seasons at Ole Miss. “Jake Thornton is a rising star in our profession and has established himself as one of the best young offensive line coaches in the country,” Freeze said in a program release. “He helped lead one of the top offenses in the Southeastern Conference over the last two seasons and is a great addition to the Auburn program. He will be a difference maker for our offense.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO