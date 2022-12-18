ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Peyton Bowen, 5-star 2023 DB, makes second Early Signing Period flip

Peyton Bowen chose Oregon as his college choice Wednesday, but just a day later realized he made the wrong choice. The class of 2023 defensive back will instead play for Oklahoma, he announced Thursday. “As I reflect on yesterday’s whirlwind I recognize that I made mistakes that I regret and...
NORMAN, OK
Oregon flips 4-star 2023 CB away from LSU

Daylen Austin has officially swapped away from LSU and will instead head to Oregon. The 4-star cornerback from Long Beach, California, revealed his decision on Early Signing Day. The 6-1, 180-pound cornerback is regarded by the 247Sports composite rankings as the nation’s No. 12 cornerback, the No. 9 prospect from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hugh Freeze announces hiring of Jake Thornton as new Auburn OL coach

Auburn has made it official. Jake Thornton has joined Hugh Freeze’s staff as offensive line coach. Thornton arrives on The Plains after 2 seasons at Ole Miss. “Jake Thornton is a rising star in our profession and has established himself as one of the best young offensive line coaches in the country,” Freeze said in a program release. “He helped lead one of the top offenses in the Southeastern Conference over the last two seasons and is a great addition to the Auburn program. He will be a difference maker for our offense.”
AUBURN, AL
Nick Saban names what he likes best about talented incoming class

Alabama is and has been the team to beat in recruiting for some time now. Legendary head coach Nick Saban has become a titan in the recruiting game, signing another uber-talented class on the first and most active day of the 2023 Early Signing Period. Saban flipped recruits such as Kadyn Proctor from Iowa to Alabama and signed a class that includes six 5-star talents (per 247), more than any other team in the country.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Former Vanderbilt DL announces new SEC commitment

Former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister has found his next destination not long after entering the transfer portal, and he’ll be staying in the Southeastern Conference. McAllister took to Twitter this week, saying he had committed to Auburn. “It’s time to get back to playing that brand of Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Auburn OL announces new transfer destination

Former Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones is headed to Florida State, as he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Jones had recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, ranked as the No. 18 overall offensive lineman seeking a change of scenery. “Time to kick the door down and force em to let me...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Community Policy