Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Peyton Bowen, 5-star 2023 DB, makes second Early Signing Period flip
Peyton Bowen chose Oregon as his college choice Wednesday, but just a day later realized he made the wrong choice. The class of 2023 defensive back will instead play for Oklahoma, he announced Thursday. “As I reflect on yesterday’s whirlwind I recognize that I made mistakes that I regret and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oregon flips 4-star 2023 CB away from LSU
Daylen Austin has officially swapped away from LSU and will instead head to Oregon. The 4-star cornerback from Long Beach, California, revealed his decision on Early Signing Day. The 6-1, 180-pound cornerback is regarded by the 247Sports composite rankings as the nation’s No. 12 cornerback, the No. 9 prospect from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze announces hiring of Jake Thornton as new Auburn OL coach
Auburn has made it official. Jake Thornton has joined Hugh Freeze’s staff as offensive line coach. Thornton arrives on The Plains after 2 seasons at Ole Miss. “Jake Thornton is a rising star in our profession and has established himself as one of the best young offensive line coaches in the country,” Freeze said in a program release. “He helped lead one of the top offenses in the Southeastern Conference over the last two seasons and is a great addition to the Auburn program. He will be a difference maker for our offense.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban names what he likes best about talented incoming class
Alabama is and has been the team to beat in recruiting for some time now. Legendary head coach Nick Saban has become a titan in the recruiting game, signing another uber-talented class on the first and most active day of the 2023 Early Signing Period. Saban flipped recruits such as Kadyn Proctor from Iowa to Alabama and signed a class that includes six 5-star talents (per 247), more than any other team in the country.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Vanderbilt DL announces new SEC commitment
Former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister has found his next destination not long after entering the transfer portal, and he’ll be staying in the Southeastern Conference. McAllister took to Twitter this week, saying he had committed to Auburn. “It’s time to get back to playing that brand of Auburn...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Izavion 'Too Tall' Miller, elite JUCO OT, announces SEC West transfer destination
Izavion ‘Too Tall’ Miller is one of the top offensive line prospects to come out of the junior college ranks this year, and he’s announced a pledge to play in the SEC. Miller was committed to play for Jake Thornton at Ole Miss. Now he’s committed to play for Thornton at Auburn, he announced Tuesday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze comments on first Auburn recruiting class: 'I think we made some heads turn'
Hugh Freeze believes he shocked some people on his first signing day as head coach of Auburn. The former Liberty head coach brought in some talented players with his first recruiting class and now he is looking to have a solid first year at the helm of the Tigers. “We...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn OL announces new transfer destination
Former Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones is headed to Florida State, as he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Jones had recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, ranked as the No. 18 overall offensive lineman seeking a change of scenery. “Time to kick the door down and force em to let me...
