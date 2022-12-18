Read full article on original website
Related
Flagler condo association president arrested again on more video voyeurism charges, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they have rearrested a man on additional charges of video voyeurism. Officials said Robert W. Orr was arrested on Dec. 14 on nine additional felony charges. Deputies said Orr was charged with an additional five counts of video voyeurism and...
Man arrested after trying to rob Publix in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Volusia County deputies said he tried to rob a Publix supermarket in Deltona. The incident happened at the Publix store on Saxon Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said Steven Williams gave a note to an employee asking for...
11-year-old among 2 dead after Sumter County rollover crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old is among two people who have died following a Sumter County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to a news release, a sedan and an SUV were traveling northbound on State Road 91. The sedan overtook the SUV around mile marker 304 and collided with the SUV, coming to a rest on the grass shoulder of the highway.
WESH
Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for killing Osceola County man they tried to rob
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff's office says one fingerprint led detectives to find five suspects involved in the murder of a St. Cloud man. The sheriff says it was an attempted burglary gone wrong. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says the five suspects planned on robbing the victim...
Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife. This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street. Deputies said that the victim, Brandi...
click orlando
Teen accused of helping 17-year-old who stabbed mother in Cocoa flee, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy arrested last month in Brevard County is accused of helping a fellow teen who tried to kill his own mother flee law enforcement, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Jeffery Patuano was taken into custody on Nov. 30, along with 17-year-old Tobias Brewer...
click orlando
‘Not a joke:’ Teen arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler County school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested after making mass-shooting threats against a school he previously attended, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the teen had sent messages threatening a school shooting at Buddy Taylor Middle School through Instagram to other students on...
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Deputy Suspended After Off-Duty DUI Arrest
Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy Julia Curtin was arrested off-duty on Saturday on DUI charges in Seminole County. Curtin was reportedly driving erratically, leading to her being pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident took place on I-4 near SR-46. The VSO released their own statement on the...
Brevard County man shot ex 15 times because she didn’t text him, court records show
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time since he surrendered to police Tuesday, a Melbourne man saw a judge on a first-degree murder charge. Police said the suspect’s ex-girlfriend was shot with a semi-automatic pistol that was purchased a week ago. Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Carlos...
Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing
Jontae Haywood, 15, was described as a "charismatic and compassionate young man" Just hours after being reported missing, a Florida teen has been found dead with a gunshot wound. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the body of 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was discovered shortly after he was reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Haywood's mom told WESH-2 that she grew concerned when her son didn't come home on Thursday, prompting her to call authorities. "It is with great sadness that the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announces...
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
click orlando
18-year-old accidentally shoots woman twerking at possible Cocoa house party, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a woman, also 18, dancing with him at a possible Cocoa house party nearly a month ago. An arrest warrant affidavit shows officers responded to a shots fired call at 1044 Azalea Lane...
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
Mom assaulted, robbed after pulling over on I-4 to change diaper, sheriff says
“An unknown male wearing dark clothing, a hoodie, slammed her to the ground, struck her a few times and then grabbed her purse and her iPhone and left the area,” Lopez said.
villages-news.com
Villages resident begins serving prison sentence for inflicting skull fracture on daughter
A mother has begun serving a prison sentence for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home at which they were living in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
click orlando
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Orlando, according to police. Officers responded to the area of Maguire Boulevard and East Colonial Drive, police said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian, so far only identified as a man, was...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night. Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road...
click orlando
Man caught on video beating shark with hammer on Florida beach, police say
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – Video shows a man beating a shark over the head with a hammer on a Florida beach, prompting an investigation by wildlife officials. Indian Harbour Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Bicentennial Beach Park. [TRENDING: ‘Smells like a dead skunk’: Mount...
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1