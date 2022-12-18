ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

11-year-old among 2 dead after Sumter County rollover crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old is among two people who have died following a Sumter County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to a news release, a sedan and an SUV were traveling northbound on State Road 91. The sedan overtook the SUV around mile marker 304 and collided with the SUV, coming to a rest on the grass shoulder of the highway.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Deputy Suspended After Off-Duty DUI Arrest

Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy Julia Curtin was arrested off-duty on Saturday on DUI charges in Seminole County. Curtin was reportedly driving erratically, leading to her being pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident took place on I-4 near SR-46. The VSO released their own statement on the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
People

Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing

Jontae Haywood, 15, was described as a "charismatic and compassionate young man" Just hours after being reported missing, a Florida teen has been found dead with a gunshot wound.  According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the body of 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was discovered shortly after he was reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Haywood's mom told WESH-2 that she grew concerned when her son didn't come home on Thursday, prompting her to call authorities.  "It is with great sadness that the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announces...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Orlando, according to police. Officers responded to the area of Maguire Boulevard and East Colonial Drive, police said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian, so far only identified as a man, was...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy