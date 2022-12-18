Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
YAHOO!
Man, 35, found shot to death on Landis Avenue Tuesday night
VINELAND — A 35-year-old man was found dead from gunshots in downtown Vineland Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities on Wednesday identified the dead man as Russell Workman, whose residence is uncertain but may be in the Sewell area of Gloucester County. Authorities say...
WMDT.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a fatal crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash occurred on Bayside Drive in the area of Pickering Beach Road. As a result, Bayside Drive will be closed from South Little Creek Road to Bergold Lane for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
WDEL 1150AM
Oxford man arrested for Delaware bar shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania, man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood. Wilson Velez, 24, was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police. He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20. Troopers said...
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot in vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore shooting on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 1:18PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of West Northern Parkway, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers located a man...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
WDEL 1150AM
Murder arrest in Magnolia
A 42-year old Magnolia man is dead after trying to assist at a domestic dispute. Delaware State Police said the incident started around 12:30 Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at a residence on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Troopers said 27-year old Gadiel Haro was involved in a physical domestic dispute...
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
shoredailynews.com
Young Accomack man convicted of attempted murder
A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting. A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty...
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a March 2021 homicide. The investigation began during the afternoon hours on March 31, 2021, when troopers responded to Milford Harrington Highway, west of Sandbox Road, for a reported shooting. It was learned through investigation that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, had been driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. A suspect then fired a handgun at Sanchez’s vehicle, causing her to be shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, DE – Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. At approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, was approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road. Turning left onto Almond Avenue, the Yukon crossed into the Suzuki’s path on Irish Hill Road. The motorcycle driver was ejected when the front tire struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being The post Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout
BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood."I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told...
Police investigating shooting in West Philadelphia
Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in West Philadelphia.
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
