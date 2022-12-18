Lizzo Brings Holiday Cheer to ‘SNL’ With Cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Someday at Christmas’: Watch

Lizzo brought some holiday cheer to Saturday Night Live on Dec. 17.

Stepping in for previously announced performers Yeah Yeah Yeahs — who canceled because the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner is still recovering from pneumonia — the pop-rap star served as the NBC sketch comedy series’ final musical guest of 2022.

For her first performance during the Austin Butler-hosted episode, Lizzo transformed the stage into her own personal bedroom while delivering “Break Up Twice,” a moody track from her latest album, Special , which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in July. Dressed in a silky white nightgown, the performance began with Lizzo rising out of bed to shut off a buzzing alarm and ended with the artist belting out the song with the backing of a full band.

Later in the show, the singer-rapper treated viewers to a cover of Stevie Wonder ‘s 1967 holiday classic “Someday at Christmas,” which she released as an Amazon Music Original in November. In true holiday spirit, Lizzo donned a silver and gold dress while passionately delivering the song amid several beautifully decorated and lit Christmas trees.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday at Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” she said in a past statement. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

In addition to serving as the evening’s musical guest, Lizzo also made a cameo during the “Please Don’t Destroy Me” skit, where host Butler gets pitched on the idea for a plastic clothing line. “I ain’t got no planties on,” she whispers to her boyfriend Martin.

Lizzo pulled double-duty on SNL earlier this year, serving as both musical guest and host. In between hilarious sketches, the artist debuted her Special title track and performed her Hot 100 chart-topper “About Damn Time.”

Watch Lizzo’s SNL performances below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock , which you can sign up for at the link here . Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes as well.