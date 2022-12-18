Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

INDIANAPOLIS – No one won the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Dec. 17 jackpot was worth an estimated $149 million.

The numbers drawn for Saturday were 33, 56, 64, 66 and 68. The Powerball was 12, with the Power Play at 2X.

No one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot. There were no million-dollar winners, either, which occurs when someone matches all five numbers except for the Powerball.

The next drawing is Monday, Dec. 19, with an estimated jackpot of $158 million.

