Boston's Al Hoford fined $25k following ejection from Friday's game

During last Friday night’s loss to the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford was ejected for making contact with Magic center Mo Wagner between the legs. Today the NBA announced that Horford is receiving a $25,000 fine for the action on top of his ejection vs. Orlando.

Before an out-of-bounds play early in the second half, Horford swung his right elbow right at the German big man as the two were jockeying for position on the inbounds play. Horford was issued a flagrant foul 2 and was subsequently ejected from the game just as he seemed to be heating up from an extended absence. The Dominican forward had missed Boston’s last 5 games due to a stint in the league’s health and safety protocols and the birth of a child.

It was a frustrating loss for a Celtics team embarking on a long homestand. Boston hosts Orlando again Sunday afternoon, the penultimate meeting between the clubs for the season.

