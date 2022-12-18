ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siloam Springs, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arvest Wealth Management promotes Tabi Lipscomb to lead trust services division

Arvest Bank subsidiary Arvest Wealth Management (AWM) has promoted Tabi Lipscomb of Rogers to be president and CEO of its trust services division, effective Jan. 1. She replaces Donny Rogers of Fort Smith, who AWM recently promoted to president of investment services. Headquartered in Lowell, AWM is the wealth management...
LOWELL, AR
talkbusiness.net

Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz

It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Springdale arts venue rebrands to The Medium

The Medium, a project of Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE), is the new name for its Springdale hub at 214 S. Main St. Brittany Johnson, director of communications for CACHE, said The Medium space was rebranded from 214 by CACHE, “but we’re thinking of it as more akin to a christening.”
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Tech firm SupplyPike relocates HQ from Fayetteville to Pinnacle Hills in Rogers

Tech firm SupplyPike, a supply chain software company that works with retail suppliers, has relocated its corporate office from Fayetteville to Rogers. The new office space is approximately 12,000 square feet on the fifth floor of the Northgate office building on West J.B. Hunt Drive in the city’s Pinnacle Hills area west of Interstate 49.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
onlyinark.com

Arkansas Destinations for Peace and Spiritual Growth

With hectic schedules and a world that is more connected than ever, it is easy to lose sight of your own place and purpose in the world. As we head into the new year, it’s a great time to commit to periodically unplugging and taking a break to not only rejuvenate but also refocus.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022

The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
kawx.org

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Warming centers in Fayetteville, Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People can take shelter from the cold at warming centers in Fayetteville and Bentonville. The Salvation Army's warming centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville will open when temperatures are 34 degrees or below. The 7hills day center in Fayetteville is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville

Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy