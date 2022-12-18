Read full article on original website
5NEWS
Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
talkbusiness.net
Arvest Wealth Management promotes Tabi Lipscomb to lead trust services division
Arvest Bank subsidiary Arvest Wealth Management (AWM) has promoted Tabi Lipscomb of Rogers to be president and CEO of its trust services division, effective Jan. 1. She replaces Donny Rogers of Fort Smith, who AWM recently promoted to president of investment services. Headquartered in Lowell, AWM is the wealth management...
talkbusiness.net
Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz
It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
talkbusiness.net
Springdale arts venue rebrands to The Medium
The Medium, a project of Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE), is the new name for its Springdale hub at 214 S. Main St. Brittany Johnson, director of communications for CACHE, said The Medium space was rebranded from 214 by CACHE, “but we’re thinking of it as more akin to a christening.”
talkbusiness.net
Tech firm SupplyPike relocates HQ from Fayetteville to Pinnacle Hills in Rogers
Tech firm SupplyPike, a supply chain software company that works with retail suppliers, has relocated its corporate office from Fayetteville to Rogers. The new office space is approximately 12,000 square feet on the fifth floor of the Northgate office building on West J.B. Hunt Drive in the city’s Pinnacle Hills area west of Interstate 49.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
Upcoming weather impacting Fort Smith trash pickup
City of Fort Smith Solid Waste Services will be collecting regularly scheduled Friday pickups to Wednesday for this week.
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
Help prevent frozen water lines during low temperatures
As residents and crews all around Northwest Arkansas are preparing for the drastic drop in temperature Thursday, Dec. 22 that will bring an arctic blast, the City of Fayetteville is offering guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.
kuaf.com
Best Friends Animal Society Set to Open Bentonville Pet Resource Center
Arkansas has one of the highest per capita pet-to-people populations in the country, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. The Best Friends Animal Society is slated to open its Pet Resource Center in Bentonville in spring 2023.
onlyinark.com
Arkansas Destinations for Peace and Spiritual Growth
With hectic schedules and a world that is more connected than ever, it is easy to lose sight of your own place and purpose in the world. As we head into the new year, it’s a great time to commit to periodically unplugging and taking a break to not only rejuvenate but also refocus.
arkansastechnews.com
Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022
The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
talkbusiness.net
Crawford County Library officials relocate books about homosexual, transexual lifestyles
After concern was voiced by several residents, books with alternative lifestyle narratives opposed a Christian group, are being moved in libraries in the Crawford County Library System to keep them out of unsupervised reach from children. The River Valley Elders posted on their Facebook page that representatives were needed at...
KHBS
Warming centers in Fayetteville, Bentonville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People can take shelter from the cold at warming centers in Fayetteville and Bentonville. The Salvation Army's warming centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville will open when temperatures are 34 degrees or below. The 7hills day center in Fayetteville is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
La Herradura Western Wear now open in Fort Smith
The new store is located at 1200 South Waldron Road. Its hours of operation are Monday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Frost Fest beer festival returning to Fayetteville
The premier South winter beer festival "Frost Fest" is returning to Fayetteville after a two-year hiatus, a press release announced.
5NEWS
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville
Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
