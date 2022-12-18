ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
FanSided

DK Metcalf gives blunt take on unsportsmanlike penalties racking up

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said that he won’t be changing his playing style even with unsportsmanlike penalties racking up. The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoff hunt, but they have lost three of four games since returning from their Week 11 bye. Their last showing was a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. In that game, wide receiver DK Metcalf received a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. That was the third unsportsmanlike penalty Metcalf received this season.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Packers special teams hero is pining to fix more problems in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon is looking to make an impact on the team in another way. The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak, keeping their slim playoff chances alive after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The team has notoriously had struggles on special teams, specifically on kick and punt returns. But it seems like they have a superstar as a return specialist in Keisean Nixon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCT

Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

