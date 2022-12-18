Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
DK Metcalf gives blunt take on unsportsmanlike penalties racking up
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said that he won’t be changing his playing style even with unsportsmanlike penalties racking up. The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoff hunt, but they have lost three of four games since returning from their Week 11 bye. Their last showing was a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. In that game, wide receiver DK Metcalf received a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. That was the third unsportsmanlike penalty Metcalf received this season.
Packers special teams hero is pining to fix more problems in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon is looking to make an impact on the team in another way. The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak, keeping their slim playoff chances alive after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The team has notoriously had struggles on special teams, specifically on kick and punt returns. But it seems like they have a superstar as a return specialist in Keisean Nixon.
Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th […]
Patriots fan screamed at by Raiders fan in viral video vindicated by Robert Kraft himself
A Patriots fan who was harassed by a Raiders fan in Las Vegas is getting rewarded for keeping his cool in the coolest possible way. Going into an NFL stadium as an away fan can be a stressful experience. The vast majority of fans leave each other alone. Unfortunately, the obnoxious ones are often impossible to ignore.
