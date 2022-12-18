Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said that he won’t be changing his playing style even with unsportsmanlike penalties racking up. The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoff hunt, but they have lost three of four games since returning from their Week 11 bye. Their last showing was a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. In that game, wide receiver DK Metcalf received a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. That was the third unsportsmanlike penalty Metcalf received this season.

