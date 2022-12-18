ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reminder from Montgomery County Animal Shelter About Animal Safe

Reminder from Montgomery County Animal Shelter About Animal Safety During Cold Weather. If you have an outdoor animal, please bring them inside – if you need a crate, the shelter has some you can use! Contact staff at shelter.counter@mctx.org. If you see an animal in danger please contact Animal Control….
Daycare worker arrested for Indecency with Child, had access to children at 15 work locations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A daycare worker was arrested for indecency with a child on Tuesday and officials are asking for any further information the public may have. On Dec. 8, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) began an investigation into Dennis Michiel McDaniel, a 31-year-old local daycare worker, about alleged inappropriate behavior with children who attended the daycare he worked at. Through the investigation, McDaniel was arrested for indecency with a Child and was put in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/19/22

IN SHELTER – A361675. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. FEMALE – 6.00 GRAY / BLACK AUST SHEPHERD / SHIBA INU. This animal has…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-19-22/
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
Keep Broken Holiday Lights Out Of Curbside Recycling Cart

Keep Broken Holiday Lights Out Of Curbside Recycling Cart. Keep broken holiday lights out of your curbside recycling cart. Take holiday string lights to participating locations such as Montgomery County Precinct 3 Recycling Facility or Lowe’s Home Improvement until December 24 for proper recycling. String lights, power cords, hoses and…
Where to see Montgomery County’s most festive holiday light displays

Holiday sparkle is in season as several Montgomery County neighborhoods have put together light displays that might make Clark Griswold envious. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Festive-holiday-light-displays-Conroe-Woodlands-17667394.php.
Meals on Wheels delivers holiday light tour to Woodlands seniors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Idelua Smith is now ready for the holidays. Smith, from The Woodlands, was one of the seniors to experience holiday lights in The Woodlands via a Meals on Wheels Montgomery County shuttle bus Friday night. On YourConroeNews.com: Freeze to…
Reminder: Bring Your Pets Inside

If you have an outdoor animal, please bring them inside – if you need a crate, the shelter has some you can use!. If you see an animal in danger please contact Animal Control. If it is after hours please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff Office. Animal Control: 936-442-7738 (Option…
Heritage Museum of Montgomery County lauded for its preservation efforts

The Heritage Museum of Montgomery County has received a historical marker that recognizes its efforts to preserve and celebrate local history. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Heritage-Museum-honored-with-historical-marker-17669177.php.
10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A

Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Sentencing in deadly hit and run

A Navasota man, Matthew Brian Davis, age 37, who fled the scene of a deadly accident was sentenced to over a decade in prison by a Montgomery County Jury Thursday, Dec. 8. Davis, who was an unlicensed and uninsured driver, pled guilty to Accident involving Personal Injury or Death. His request for probation was denied after the jury heard evidence of Davis having a long history of being ticketed for illegally driving commercial vehicles, failing to pay child support.
