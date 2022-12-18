Read full article on original website
Reminder from Montgomery County Animal Shelter About Animal Safe
Reminder from Montgomery County Animal Shelter About Animal Safety During Cold Weather. If you have an outdoor animal, please bring them inside – if you need a crate, the shelter has some you can use! Contact staff at shelter.counter@mctx.org. If you see an animal in danger please contact Animal Control….
Daycare worker arrested for Indecency with Child, had access to children at 15 work locations
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A daycare worker was arrested for indecency with a child on Tuesday and officials are asking for any further information the public may have. On Dec. 8, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) began an investigation into Dennis Michiel McDaniel, a 31-year-old local daycare worker, about alleged inappropriate behavior with children who attended the daycare he worked at. Through the investigation, McDaniel was arrested for indecency with a Child and was put in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Daycare employee charged with indecency with a child in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A daycare employee in Montgomery County has been arrested and is facing an indecency with a child charge. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Authorities say he had access to numerous children…
Sheriff’s office: Day care worker charged with indecency with a child has worked at other daycares, school districts
HOUSTON — A man who investigators say has worked or volunteered at multiple school districts, day cares and churches since 2011, is accused of a child-related crime. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Dennis Michiel McDaniel was arrested on Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
Constable Ryan Gable’s breakfast at Truluck’s raised over $10K to benefit Children’s Safe Harbor
THE WOODLANDS, TX – More than 200 caring individuals turned out on the morning of December 6, 2022 as Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable and his office staff hosted their eighth annual fundraising breakfast at Truluck’s Seafood Steak and Crab House – The Woodlands to benefit Children’s Safe Harbor.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/19/22
IN SHELTER – A361675. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. FEMALE – 6.00 GRAY / BLACK AUST SHEPHERD / SHIBA INU. This animal has…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-19-22/
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
Keep Broken Holiday Lights Out Of Curbside Recycling Cart
Keep Broken Holiday Lights Out Of Curbside Recycling Cart. Keep broken holiday lights out of your curbside recycling cart. Take holiday string lights to participating locations such as Montgomery County Precinct 3 Recycling Facility or Lowe’s Home Improvement until December 24 for proper recycling. String lights, power cords, hoses and…
Where to see Montgomery County’s most festive holiday light displays
Holiday sparkle is in season as several Montgomery County neighborhoods have put together light displays that might make Clark Griswold envious. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Festive-holiday-light-displays-Conroe-Woodlands-17667394.php.
Meals on Wheels delivers holiday light tour to Woodlands seniors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Idelua Smith is now ready for the holidays. Smith, from The Woodlands, was one of the seniors to experience holiday lights in The Woodlands via a Meals on Wheels Montgomery County shuttle bus Friday night. On YourConroeNews.com: Freeze to…
Reminder: Bring Your Pets Inside
If you have an outdoor animal, please bring them inside – if you need a crate, the shelter has some you can use!. If you see an animal in danger please contact Animal Control. If it is after hours please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff Office. Animal Control: 936-442-7738 (Option…
Heritage Museum of Montgomery County lauded for its preservation efforts
The Heritage Museum of Montgomery County has received a historical marker that recognizes its efforts to preserve and celebrate local history. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Heritage-Museum-honored-with-historical-marker-17669177.php.
Man who’s worked at 15 Houston area daycares arrested, charged for indecency with child, deputies say; more victims possible
HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for more possible victims of a man they believe could have possibly harmed multiple children at daycares he’s worked at across the Houston area over the past several years. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
Tamina has had water issues for 150 years. Now the Black community gets water, sewer service in new deal
Commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Shenandoah to use $21 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to provide services to all the homes in the predominately Black community located in south Montgomery County across Interstate 45 from The Woodlands. About 1,000 people live in Tamina.
10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A
Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Sentencing in deadly hit and run
A Navasota man, Matthew Brian Davis, age 37, who fled the scene of a deadly accident was sentenced to over a decade in prison by a Montgomery County Jury Thursday, Dec. 8. Davis, who was an unlicensed and uninsured driver, pled guilty to Accident involving Personal Injury or Death. His request for probation was denied after the jury heard evidence of Davis having a long history of being ticketed for illegally driving commercial vehicles, failing to pay child support.
