Read full article on original website
mitch harvey
3d ago
This is what age appropriate means. This presentation is for those that can think critically and have an informed opinion. This is way above 3rd grade level. It’s not the information that is inappropriate, it’s the way and level in which it was presented.
Reply
11
Hollie Josh Lam
4d ago
JMU...the definition of hypocrisy! A liberal school who loves to push their views on the community, including the racism agenda....all while being named after a man who owned over 100 slaves!!
Reply
15
Melissa Knoller
3d ago
Who’s brilliant idea was it to take 3rd graders to this performance? Totally too provocative for that age group. As far as adults go, everyone’s tastes differ on this form of theater.
Reply
7
Related
hburgcitizen.com
JMU alumna shines on Forbes’ ’30 under 30′ list
Every shimmering piece of jewelry cradled in Emily Warden’s Richmond storefront has a storied past riddled with details about its origin and meaning it’s meant to convey. And like every glittering gem in her store, Warden, who graduated from James Madison University in 2017, also has a story worth telling.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia football takes first step to recovery from tragedy on early signing day
Considering everything the Virginia football program has endured over the last six weeks, yesterday’s signing day was certainly a breath of fresh air around the McCue Center. Why? Considering most national ranking services don’t think much of Coach Tony Elliott’s first recruiting season as the head coach, that’s a...
Augusta Free Press
Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
I’d put Virginia’s November up against anybody else’s in the country. UVA scored 86 points in a win over Baylor, then two days later beat a talented Illinois team. The Cavaliers closed out the month with a come-from-behind win at Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The...
WHSV
Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Massanutten Technical Center (MTC), every day feels like a holiday, thanks to MTC’s resident ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Mr. Tinker Claus, also known to students and staff as Assistant Director Chris Dalton. “I started propping myself up on shelves and even in...
breezejmu.org
JMU student wins international award
JMU senior Casey Brewer won the 2022 Henry Fong Award, an international award that grants one student a scholarship to study at another International Network of Universities (INU) member university for one semester with a stipend of $2,000 for travel costs and living expenses. The last Henry Fong Award winner at JMU was Adam White in 2011.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia looks awful most of the night, has chance to win late, ultimately falls at Miami, 66-64
On one level, Virginia looked bad for long stretches on both ends of the floor, probably should have lost Tuesday at #22 Miami by double-digits. Another level, you want to give the kids credit for getting back into it late, then after Miami pushed the lead back to 10 in the final two minutes, scratching and clawing back to one with 5.6 seconds left, then having a chance to tie it or win it at the buzzer.
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball claims first-ever Hawk Classic with 78-66 win over Saint Joseph’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, James Madison women’s basketball dominated Eastern Michigan 78-43. On Wednesday, JMU captured its first Hawk Classic in program history with a 78-66 win over Saint Joseph’s. The Dukes improve to 10-2. Kiki Jefferson and Kseniia Koslova co-led the Dukes with 18 points...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Duke, 12-game winning streak snapped
In a matchup of two of the more underrated teams in women’s hoops, Duke walked away with the W, knocking off previously unbeaten Virginia, 70-56, on Wednesday. Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) led 38-26 at the break, and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half. Virginia (12-1,...
FOX Carolina
Professor says he was ‘disturbed’ by swastika banner in Charlottesville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy says he hasn’t attended a political rally since the day he was photographed standing in Charlottesville, Va. more than five years ago. According to his attorney, the computer science professor wasn’t there when self-proclaimed neo-Nazi James Fields crashed his car into a...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal
Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace has committed to Virginia, where he will reunite with former coach Tony Elliott. Pace ran for 641 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry for the Tigers in 2021, but dropped to third on the depth chart at tailback in 2022 behind Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, and only saw action in eight games, getting 30 carries and catching six passes.
cbs19news
New findings on COVID boosters
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA researchers released new information on the efficacy of COVID boosters. Dr. Jeff Wilson, a professor in allergy and immunology at UVA led a team of researchers. They discovered the booster led to longer lasting antibodies than the initial shot – for about six months......
Augusta Free Press
Court Square Theater to debut Upbeat Downtown concert series on Dec. 30
Court Square Theater will debut a new Upbeat Downtown concert series on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The series was created to highlight different cultures and deliver uplifting content. The first concert will feature Corrie Lynn Green. Caitlin Fernandez will serve as the opener. Green is known for her...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday
Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available. Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston. These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed. Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are...
Man shot near University of Virginia in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
Comments / 30