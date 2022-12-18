ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

mitch harvey
3d ago

This is what age appropriate means. This presentation is for those that can think critically and have an informed opinion. This is way above 3rd grade level. It’s not the information that is inappropriate, it’s the way and level in which it was presented.

Hollie Josh Lam
4d ago

JMU...the definition of hypocrisy! A liberal school who loves to push their views on the community, including the racism agenda....all while being named after a man who owned over 100 slaves!!

Melissa Knoller
3d ago

Who’s brilliant idea was it to take 3rd graders to this performance? Totally too provocative for that age group. As far as adults go, everyone’s tastes differ on this form of theater.

