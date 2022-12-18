Steelers to face Panthers without leading tackler Myles Jack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite being upgraded to questionable a day earlier, inside linebacker Myles Jack is inactive for the first time this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jack, who leads the Steelers with 100 tackles, will miss the 1 p.m. game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury. Jack missed two days of practice and participated only on a limited basis Friday.

It is the second game Jack will miss this season. He didn’t play against the New Orleans Saints because of a knee injury even though coach Mike Tomlin kept him on the game-day roster and had him available in case he was needed.

With Jack being inactive, rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson is active for the second time this season. Robinson also was active in Week 6 against Tampa Bay and played five special teams snaps and none on defense.

Robert Spillane and Devin Bush will be the starting linebackers against the Panthers.

Also inactive for the Steelers are quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), cornerback Josh Jackson, guard Kendrick Green and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, who was signed off the New York Jets practice squad last week after an injury to Chris Wormley.

Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Steelers, who need a win to stave off the franchise’s first losing season since 2003. Mason Rudolph, active for the first time this season, will serve as Trubisky’s backup.

Inactive for the Panthers are safety Juston Burris, reserve offensive lineman Larnel Coleman and defensive end Amare Barno. Wide receiver D.J. Moore, who was questionable to play with an ankle injury, is active for Carolina as is safety Xavier Woods.