Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Freediving Grandmas Who Delve Deep into the Ocean
A photographer captured the portraits of South Korea’s legendary “Grandma Divers,” elderly women who freedive deep into the ocean for seafood. Alain Schroeder tells PetaPixel that it was not easy to capture the women’s portraits but as the stunning images show, it was well worth it.
petapixel.com
Photographer Marks Winter Solstice With Stunning Solar Halo
A photographer captured this beautiful solar halo to mark the winter solstice; the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Göran Strand was leaving his office in Ostersund, Sweden when he noticed the halo was starting to show. “I picked up my camera and my drone and...
Comments / 0