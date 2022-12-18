Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ONCOR’s stormcenter, there are currently over 600 customers without power in Odessa. the storm center website reports that power to this area should be restored around 11 a.m. If you need to report a power outage you can do so at the link...
Is Now The Time In West Texas To Get Earthquake Insurance?
I never thought, living in Midland/Odessa, I would ever be looking into earthquake insurance for my house. This is stuff that only happens in California or the west coast, not here. According to CBS 7, after the 5.3 earthquake we had just last week north of Midland, insurance companies are...
Gizmodo
West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month
An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/23/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/23/22: More Arctic air is on the way as temperatures will start off in single-digit territory with wind chills down to -10 to -15 degrees. They will stay below freezing through the early afternoon on Christmas Eve then moderate some for the rest of the Christmas weekend. Skies will cloud up a little over the weekend but a dry forecast is in store through the middle of the last week of 2022.
cbs7.com
List of warming shelters in the Permian Basin
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - As we approach colder weather, CBS7 wants to make sure the West Texas community is aware of any warming shelters in the area in case of power outages from inclement weather. To see the First Alert weather forecasts and current temperatures click here, or visit the CBS7 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
cbs7.com
New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning. Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
dallasexpress.com
Earthquakes Rattle Texas Fracking Region
Another earthquake above 5.0 on the Richter scale shook the oil-rich Permian Basin region of Texas on Friday. A temblor measuring 5.4 rattled West Texas at 5:35 p.m., centered 14 miles northwest of Midland. Its depth was 5.6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Three more aftershocks ranging from...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday and Friday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 2:00 PM Update: Thursday and Friday are CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather days due to the bitter and dangerously cold temperatures. An Arctic cold front is moving into the mountains and lower Trans-Pecos dropping temperatures into the teens and wind chill values into single digits for areas behind the front. Winds up to 40+ mph along and behind the front will cause areas of blowing dust will still be gusty and drive wind chill values to dangerous levels into the 10 to -10 range.
cbs7.com
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.
cbs7.com
Tower maintenance essential as Midland works to improve water quality
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - You might not think about how getting water to come down requires people to go up, but that’s the case. On Wednesday, that person was Midland City Councilman Dan Corrales. “These tanks provide us with the pressure that keeps our toilets going, that keeps the...
City of Odessa warming shelter
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is operating a warming shelter that is open to anyone that needs a place to stay during the severe Arctic temperatures that are being forecasted. The warming shelter is at the Salvation Army facility, located at 810 East 11th Street, and will be open to the public until 8:00 […]
Major crash on Highway 80, traffic backed up near Loop 250
MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ)- A major crash has been reported on Highway 80 near loop 250. Your Basin has a crew at the scene, that says traffic on Highway 80 is backed up in the westbound lanes to Loop 250. If at all possible, it is recommended to avoid the area. We are unsure at this time […]
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
cbs7.com
Power companies gearing up for arctic front
Midland City Councilman Dan Corrales and Utilities Director Carl Craigo climbed and inspected the Edgewood tower Wednesday. Fifth Circuit rules former MISD teacher can sue district police officers. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Court agreed with a lower court ruling that police actions were objectively unreasonable. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022...
City of Odessa holiday schedules
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays. The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
