ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/23/22: More Arctic air is on the way as temperatures will start off in single-digit territory with wind chills down to -10 to -15 degrees. They will stay below freezing through the early afternoon on Christmas Eve then moderate some for the rest of the Christmas weekend. Skies will cloud up a little over the weekend but a dry forecast is in store through the middle of the last week of 2022.

ODESSA, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO