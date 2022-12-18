Austin Butler Addresses Rumors That His Voice ‘Changed’ After ‘Elvis’ Biopic

NBC/Getty Images

Austin Butler took the stage as the Saturday Night Live host for the first time this past weekend.

The 31-year-old actor hosted the late-night comedy sketch show on Dec. 17; during his opening monologue, he took the opportunity to address rumors that his voice changed after he appeared as Elvis Presley in the biopic about the king of rock and roll's life.

“There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed,” Butler said. “That it got deeper, more Elvis-y. But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it.”

The video then cut to a 2012 interview with AfterBuzz TV where Butler promoted his role as Sebastian Kydd on The Carrie Diaries, but in this clip, SNL altered his voice to be extremely high-pitched, almost like he inhaled helium. So, the rumors weren't exactly put to rest.

Since the biopic was released back in June, fans have claimed that his voice permanently changed after learning to speak like the man he emulated for the role.

During a recent "Actors on Actors" interview with Variety, Butler revealed that he didn't see his family for about three years and that he had gone months without speaking to anyone, but when he did, he spoke like Presley.

“I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody,” Butler said. “And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.”

Butler also opened up to IndieWire in a recent interview about his voice, stating, “There wasn’t a conversation for three years, or a film or a book or anything that I ingested or talked or thought about, that wasn’t related to Elvis." He continued, “He got woven into the fiber of my being in a way, and it feels like a great gift to me that I have little bits of him in my DNA now.”

So if you're one of the suspicious minds that also thinks the actor's voice sounds different now than it did in previous roles, it's because it does. Now, if only we could get the actor to record and release his own version of "Blue Christmas" before the holidays–it's now or never!