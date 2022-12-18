ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso officer arrested, accused of video recording in women's police station locker room

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
An El Paso police officer was arrested for allegedly attempting to record video in the women's locker room at the police Westside Regional Command Center.

Gilberto Hilario Silva, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the video-recording allegation and additional charges stemming from an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit that began in May, a police news release stated.

Silva was booked on charges of attempted invasive visual recording along with charges of indecency with a child by exposure, breach of computer security and unauthorized use or release of criminal information, police said.

He was released from the El Paso County Jail on the same day as his arrest on a bond total of $50,000, according to jail records.

Courts:'He did wrong': El Paso student files $1 million lawsuit in police sex assault case

Silva, who is on administrative leave, has been with the El Paso Police Department for three years, the department stated.

Court and jail records show Silva was previously arrested on April 23, 2021, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person. The charge had an offense date of occurring on June 30, 2020. He pleaded not guilty and the case was dismissed on May 31, 2022.

Corruption:Ex-El Paso police officer gets prison for aiding cocaine-dealing stepfather

