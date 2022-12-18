Cowboys vs. Jaguars Live Stream: How To Watch Cowboys-Jaguars Online

The Dallas Cowboys travel to TIAA Bank Field to battle the Jacksonville Jaguars on FOX.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the league. Winners of four-straight, Dallas (10-3) will try to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) when they battle the frisky Jaguars (5-8) in Week 15. Trevor Lawrence and company have won two of their last three, defeating the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 12 and 14, respectively.

Can the Cowboys win on the road, or will Jacksonville score the home victory? Time will tell. Here’s how to watch today’s Jaguars-Cowboys game online.

COWBOYS VS JAGUARS: START TIME, CHANNEL INFO:

Today’s game (December 18) is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

COWBOYS VS JAGUARS LIVE STREAM:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch today’s game live on FOX, FOX Sports.com , or the FOX Sports app . The NFL game you’ll be offered on FOX, however, depends on your location. A full coverage map of FOX and CBS games can be found on 506sports.com .

WHERE TO WATCH THE COWBOYS-JAGUARS GAME LIVE:

You can also watch the Cowboys-Jaguars game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , YouTube TV , or DIRECTV STREAM . FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers .

Depending on your location, you may also be able to stream the game on NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year , NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet. The streaming service also provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers .

“I let the team down. I’ll never forget how I felt in that locker room and it was like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this anymore’… I don’t forget what’s been said & what people have written.” 🔥 @Trevorlawrencee on his struggles this season & playing with a chip on his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/rvtLTUhCRB

— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 14, 2022



COWBOYS-JAGUARS HULU STREAMING INFO:

While you can’t stream this afternoon’s game with a traditional Hulu account, you can watch live via Hulu + Live TV’s FOX live stream . Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.