Alex Rodriguez Gave This Instagram Official Sign That He’s Moved on From Ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez RB/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA.

Jennifer Lopez has long moved on from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but it took some time for the former baseball star to get his groove back. It looks like he’s found that rhythm as he went Instagram official with girlfriend Jac Cordeiro this holiday season.

A-Rod took the big step, not only with the fitness instructor, but he also included his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, in the snapshot. It’s a family affair and it shows how much Cordeiro is included in all aspects of his life. The athlete stood in front of a gorgeous Christmas tree, wearing a black suit, and embracing Ella with his left arm. Cordeiro, in a stunning yellow dress, snuggled in on his left side as Natasha sweetly smiled next to her dad’s girlfriend. “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” he wrote in the caption and included the hashtags, “#newyorkchristmas,” “#family,” “#joy,” and “#grateful.”

He was linked to another fitness enthusiast, Kathryne Padgett, earlier this year after they went on an Italian yacht vacation. They split in September, and by October, Rodrigues was romancing Cordeiro. “Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her,” a source told Page Six. “She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two.”

It looks like it will be a very Merry Christmas for A-Rod as he puts his relationship with J.Lo in the past. Rodriguez has a fresh start for the new year!

