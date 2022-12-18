Read full article on original website
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4-Star Florence Native signs with Alabama
Alabama does it once again, signing 4-star defensive back Jahlil Hurley as they continue to build a signing class for the ages. Hurley committed to Alabama in February and was the first Tide commit in the 2023 cycle. Hurley joins 5-star Caleb Downs and 4-star Tony Mitchell as the three...
North Alabama stuns Ole Miss in final sceonds
Daniel Ortiz scored a game-high 22 points and KJ Johnson made a decisive layup with 15 seconds remaining as visiting
WAAY-TV
Brent Dearmon adds seven football signees
FLORENCE, Ala. -- University of North Alabama Head Football Coach Brent Dearmon has added seven signees to the Lion football program on the first day of the early signing period. UNA added six defensive players and one offensive lineman on Wednesday, all transfers. "We are excited about the young men...
earnthenecklace.com
Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?
Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
Team success has been a big part of the Falkville track and field program. It’s fitting that the team at the top of the program that won 10 state championships will be honored with induction into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame. The husband-and-wife team of Keith and...
courierjournal.net
Assistants Join Lions
FLORENCE - New North Alabama head football coach, Brent Dearmon, wasted no time in assembling his staff after his hiring in early December. His first move was bringing in former Auburn and All-Southeastern Conference linebacker, DeShaun Davis, as linebackers coach. Davis comes to UNA after serving as a graduate assistant coach at Central Florida during the 2022 season where he assisted with linebackers.
Hartselle Enquirer
Booth to be recognized by Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
Hartselle’s winningest coach to receive Frank “Pig” House Award. The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce that William Booth will be recognized as the 2023 Frank “Pig” House Award recipient at the 55th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
southerntorch.com
Class 2A All-Region Honors
MVP-Brodie Hicks (Fyffe) Offensive MVP-Logan Anderson (Fyffe) Co-Defensive MVP- Tucker Wilks (Fyffe), Caiden Hawkins (Pisgah)
themadisonrecord.com
Seniors named semifinalists to 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars
MADISON – Nine Madison seniors have qualified as semifinalists to Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation scholarships. The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola bottlers agreed to fund the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation to commemorate the centennial of Coca-Cola in 1986. This commitment to education allows the foundation to assist students each year with scholarships of $3.4 million.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’
None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
256today.com
North Alabama churches drop UMC affiliation
BIRMINGHAM — Nearly 200 United Methodist churches voted to leave the denomination as left the denomination as differing views on LGBTQ topics have shaken the church. The exodus came following a recent North Alabama Conference meeting in Birminghan. Of the North Alabama Conference’s 638 member churches, 198 voted to leave. To “disaffiliate,” churches had to receive a vote of 66.7% of their congregations in favor of leaving.
2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree, including Huntsville
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
Residents spar with commission, executives on Jack Daniels warehouses
Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee faced the county commission and John Brown Corp. executives Tuesday — looking for answers about the construction of Jack Daniels warehouses in the area.
WAFF
How Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center is making an impact in local education
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center and Academy is a school helping children around the area excel. Small classes and caring teachers provide an intentional education with high standards. The private Christian school aims to honor God, exemplify Christian values and provide a Christian-based, college preparatory curriculum that solidifies their spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville
Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison Senior Center’s activities eliminate boredom
MADISON – ‘Boredom’ is a word that doesn’t fit in at Madison Senior Center, considering the many just-for-fun games, educational sessions and recurring activities. Members congregate for recreation, meeting new acquaintances and entertainment. The center’s staff develop partnerships with local agencies for a full schedule of opportunities to stay safe, active and healthy. (madisonal.gov)
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Food Pantry Dedicated to...
1 dead following shooting outside nightclub in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A customer who was allegedly shot by a security guard at a nightclub in Huntsville early Thursday morning has died, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with HPD said officers responded to a shooting at Club 3208 on Long Avenue around 3:30 a.m....
WHNT-TV
New Bakery is Now Open
Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville on Holmes Avenue after seven years of work by its owner Heidi Kizer and some help from the community. New Bakery is Now Open. Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville...
