Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
michigan.gov
EGLE grant helps revitalize over 10 acres in the Boston Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids
A Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will help redevelop contaminated property located within the Boston Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids. In total, the multi-phased, mixed-use development encompasses 25 parcels and over ten acres of land. Rendering of the Boston Square Together development...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
City provides updates on current, future park projects
As several Grand Rapids parks received improvements in 2022, city officials look ahead to projects slated for 2023. The city’s parks and recreation department recently provided its annual update on park improvement projects, this time highlighting progress on 43 completed, current or upcoming improvements. David Marquardt, the city’s parks...
57-unit market rate apartment building planned for downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based development firm wants to construct two five-story buildings containing 57-market rate apartments on a vacant lot near the corner of Wealthy Street SE and Sheldon Avenue. W&S Development, a firm affiliated with Bazzani Building Company, is requesting a $1.3 reimbursement over 14...
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need
Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
Historic Flat Iron building in Grand Rapids sold to Cleveland firm for $9.75M
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The historic Flat Iron building, one of the oldest office buildings in Grand Rapids, has been sold for $9.75 million to a Cleveland-based firm that specializes in preserving and operating historic real estate in urban markets. The majority of the building, which is located at...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
What’s going on off Byron Center Avenue? Developer has major plans
KENT COUNTY, MI — A new 178-unit apartment project is set to break ground in Wyoming next year. The apartments will be located on the north side of 52nd Street SW, east of Byron Center Avenue. The 11.79-acre property is southwest of The Pines Golf Course and will house a total of 15 buildings.
See how Grand Rapids is preparing for pre-Christmas blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- As people brace for the expected pre-Christmas blizzard, crews at the Grand Rapids Department of Public Works were busy gearing up for the expected heavy snowfall. Thursday morning crews were placing large front one-way plows on the trucks, which are only used every couple of years for...
74-year-old bridge near Woodland Mall is being torn down, rebuilt
KENTWOOD, MI – A Band-Aid will only fix a structure so many times before it’s time to fully replace it. That’s the case when it comes to one of Kent County’s dated bridges. The 32nd Street bridge, which sits over a portion of M-37, is on...
whtc.com
Holland Roofer Wins Mackinac Bridge Towers Tour Tickets
LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – Art Tolsma of Holland has been climbing ladders and fixing roofs for more than 30 years, so he’s right at home in high places. But 552 feet above the Straits of Mackinac, looking out from the main towers of the Mighty Mac?
Kalamazoo, Portage, Southwest Michigan schools closed Friday, Dec. 23
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo and Portage school districts announced Thursday school will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 in anticipation of the major winter snowstorm expected to hit Michigan tonight. After school activities on Thursday, Dec. 22 have also been canceled at both districts on Dec. 22, according to the...
The Hub Tavern & Grill opens its doors in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Downtown Kalamazoo’s newest restaurant will open its doors to the public Wednesday afternoon. The Hub Tavern & Grill, located at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall in the former home of the Central City Taphouse, will officially open for business at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Portage bans street parking during expected snow emergency
If you park on the street in Portage, you may want to make alternate plans until Monday or pay up, says the city.
Kalamazoo city offices closing early before expected snowstorm
KALAMAZOO, MI – City offices in Kalamazoo will close early Thursday. City of Kalamazoo offices are closing at 2 p.m., Dec. 22, because of the expected hazardous weather conditions, a news release said. Essential services, such as snow plowing, utilities and public safety will still operate. Offices are also...
WWMTCw
Snow emergencies declared, residents to move vehicles off streets
WEST MICHIGAN — The City of Battle Creek is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Thursday until further notice. During a snow emergency, parking on city streets is prohibited to allow snow plows to clear roads, the city said. Neighbors parked on streets will have until 10...
WZZM 13
Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
Snow continues to fall in mid-Michigan, making roads dangerous
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for nearly all counties in Mid-Michigan, which will run from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday.
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Portage residents complain about steep rate hikes at city council meeting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage City Council had a lump of coal for homeowners during their last meeting before Christmas on Tuesday, December 20, and residents turned out to complain about it. The Council approved new fees for 2023 with some costs for residential improvements increasing from...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Holland development aims to meet needs of mixed-income residents
A housing development in Holland is looking to provide housing the for missing middle. Jubilee Ministries and Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity are in the midst of a $2.6 million development aiming to provide more than 40 housing units for an underserved portion of the population seeking housing. The development includes...
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
