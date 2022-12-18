ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

michigan.gov

EGLE grant helps revitalize over 10 acres in the Boston Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids

A Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will help redevelop contaminated property located within the Boston Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids. In total, the multi-phased, mixed-use development encompasses 25 parcels and over ten acres of land. Rendering of the Boston Square Together development...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

City provides updates on current, future park projects

As several Grand Rapids parks received improvements in 2022, city officials look ahead to projects slated for 2023. The city’s parks and recreation department recently provided its annual update on park improvement projects, this time highlighting progress on 43 completed, current or upcoming improvements. David Marquardt, the city’s parks...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need

Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Holland Roofer Wins Mackinac Bridge Towers Tour Tickets

LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – Art Tolsma of Holland has been climbing ladders and fixing roofs for more than 30 years, so he’s right at home in high places. But 552 feet above the Straits of Mackinac, looking out from the main towers of the Mighty Mac?
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo city offices closing early before expected snowstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI – City offices in Kalamazoo will close early Thursday. City of Kalamazoo offices are closing at 2 p.m., Dec. 22, because of the expected hazardous weather conditions, a news release said. Essential services, such as snow plowing, utilities and public safety will still operate. Offices are also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Holland development aims to meet needs of mixed-income residents

A housing development in Holland is looking to provide housing the for missing middle. Jubilee Ministries and Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity are in the midst of a $2.6 million development aiming to provide more than 40 housing units for an underserved portion of the population seeking housing. The development includes...
HOLLAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

