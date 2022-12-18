ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

strongdiamomd
4d ago

it's such a thin line between hero and zero in sports like football....how many real football players have dropped or fumbled....every great player has...don't dwell on it young man...you'll get another chance and you will learn from this experience...it's just a game

YouOnMyheart
4d ago

God please strengthen this young man's mind his provision and his walk in this Generation and Life some people just can't take criticism which folks don't suppose to do But these nowadays ones has to be strong to stand against the wiles of the devil So young man hold your head up and press on Errors Happens

Clementine Coney
4d ago

In spite of what I may have felt, And thought I saw, I feel so sorry for this young man. Yes I am still upset ,But I sure wouldn't want this to lead to anything but a missed opportunity of caughting the football. So having said that ,I pray you get over this and , Going forward you become a great player.

