Comedian Gabriel Iglesias hosts $100,000 Quinceañera for his dog

By Iris Salem
 4 days ago

When it comes to our dogs, we always want to give them nothing but the best. And that is exactly what comedian Gabriel Iglesias gave his chihuahua.

He says he spent about $100,000 for a Quinceañera for the dog. More than 300 guests were invited to the party, including 12 dogs.

The party included a band, a DJ, dancers, a Build-A-Bear station, and caricature artists. Iglesias said he was inspired to throw the bash after he saw someone throw a party for their own dog.

justmyopinion
4d ago

maybe you should of spent $100 of your family member pet. Then spent the rest on giving those with nothing a gift. that's the problem with the people that have so much. they spend all that extra money on stupid stuff. When you could be helping a student go to college, build better housing for low income families or just throw the cash to people. think if your helped, by giving those you chose 5,000 to start a new life. that's 20 families you could of helped.

Esperanza Martinez
4d ago

How is this news. 100k while others are going through hard times trying to pay their bills and be able to eat. anyway.....

Mona Ladner
3d ago

He works hard for his money. Think of all the junk we spend money on. He's a good man, let him enjoy his day.m

