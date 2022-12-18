Holiday Magic Light Show continues at Brookfield Zoo through end of the month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for some festive fun, don't forget the holiday magic light show is running at the Brookfield Zoo .

Back for its 41st year, more than two million twinkling lights are set up in dazzling displays including a 41-foot-tall Christmas tree.

It continues Sunday, and on select days through Dec. 31.

It runs from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.