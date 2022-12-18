ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Holiday Magic Light Show continues at Brookfield Zoo through end of the month

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for some festive fun, don't forget the holiday magic light show is running at the Brookfield Zoo .

Back for its 41st year, more than two million twinkling lights are set up in dazzling displays including a 41-foot-tall Christmas tree.

It continues Sunday, and on select days through Dec. 31.

It runs from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

CBS Chicago

Black Village Foundation hosting 3rd annual Toy Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – With only three days away from Christmas, the Black Village Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Toy Drive. Five-thousand gifts will be distributed to kids in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.Families are also invited to come out and enjoy treats, games, and more. It all kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Dearborn Wholesale grocers near Madison and Kilbourn. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Field Museum closes early; Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium closed through weekend due to winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – All three museums on the Museum Campus in Chicago are closing early due to the winter storm.Adler Planetarium, which is already regularly closed on Thursdays, announced it remain closed through the weekend due to the dangerous winter storm that's expected to hit the city Thursday.Adler said in a statement:"Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures in the Chicagoland area, and recognizing that the safety of our guests and staff are our highest priority, the Adler Planetarium will be closed for public business hours on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24, 2022....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Some businesses close early in Hyde Park as snow falls fast and hard for hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow fell hard and fast for a while in the South Side's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting some businesses to close early.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, sidewalks were covered in snow at 53rd Street and Harper Avenue around 3 p.m. Accumulation really began to pick up around 1:20 to 1:40 p.m.Le Mignot measured half an inch of snow on the ground with her index finger around 3 p.m. An hour later, it was an inch.With conditions deteriorating and temperatures also plummeting fast, the Sweetgreen at 1500 E. 53rd St. decided to close early. All...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter storm, extreme cold don't stop shoppers from flocking to Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Despite the winter storm Thursday, the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg was plenty busy.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, hundreds braved the bitter cold to get some last-minute shopping wrapped up before the holiday weekend.It was empty by 10 p.m., but right up until closing time, the parking lot for Woodfield and the ones surrounding the mall were packed with shoppers. Some of them said they didn't mind the conditions, while others said they underestimated just how cold it would be Thursday night.The roads and sidewalks were icy, but that did not stop holiday shoppers from swinging...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville shoppers rush to beat the worst of the winter storm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A blanket of snow didn't keep holiday shoppers from heading out in Naperville on Thursday ahead of the worst of the pre-Christmas winter storm.Naperville officials said road crews were out from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to treat the roads and make sure streets were clear.  CBS 2's Sara Machi talked to people about their plans to get in the stores before strong winds and bitter cold make for even more treacherous conditions.People weren't exactly happy to be shopping in this weather, but wanted to plan ahead for what's still to come.Shoppers were keeping their heads...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter storm affects busiest time of year for Glen Ellyn small businesses

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) – The snow was coming down Thursday afternoon, but we saw some of our first signs of flakes in the western suburbs.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos headed out to Glen Ellyn with a look at the conditions.Just within a couple of ours, the conditions started out slow and calm, but everything changed around 1 p.m. That's when the snow started coming down hard and the wind picked up.By 4 p.m., the main street was a ghost town as visibility went down significantly.There were some shoppers along the main street in the village where many small businesses rely...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
CBS Chicago

Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins. He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program. Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago shoppers pack the stores to avoid the severe storm on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next couple of days are shaping up to be a double whammy for consumers who haven't quite finished up their Christmas shopping and now have to get ready for a pending snow storm.For the procrastinators out there, it's a formula for disaster. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos hit the road to see how shoppers were getting by.With a possible blizzard like conditions set to hit Chicago and just four days left until Christmas, there was no shortage of chaotic scenes like these: The lines at this Costco on the South Side just kept going. The traffic...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Roadways treacherous with blowing snow in many Chicago suburbs

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- The winter storm and subsequent extreme cold made for difficult travel in the southwest suburbs Thursday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, drivers were being very careful on Cicero Avenue near 111th Street. Most of the snow was plowed off the road, only to be blown back in by strong and frigid winds.The airstream in the southwest suburbs brought disrespectful wind gusts – making the roads in Oak Lawn less than pleasant. Most people who were out in it would not have chosen to be."It's ugly, man. It's slippery. It's dangerous," said Jerry Colon. "Do...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: timing, snow amounts, and other hazards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first major winter storm of the season is bearing down on the Chicago area, with the first snow arriving in Chicagoland by Thursday morning, strong winds blowing in by the afternoon, and temperatures plunging to the single digits by Thursday night, and the bitter cold staying through Christmas.SNOW TIMING AND AMOUNTSThe snow makes it to the far western suburbs (De Kalb County, etc.) by 9 a.m. Thursday, and gets to the city of  Chicago by noon and to northwest Indiana counties by early afternoon. Snow totals are expected to reach 2 to 7 inches for the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Traffic slows as temperatures plummet on I-94 in north suburbs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Snow was falling steadily and temperatures were plummeting as the Thursday evening rush got under way on the Tri-State Tollway in Lake County.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the main issue was the wind chill – which dropped from minus 5 to minus 12 in a period of an hour.By 6:35 p.m., the feels-like temperature had dropped to -17. New snow seemed to have stopped falling, but blowing and drifting snow were a hazard.The Lake Forest Oasis on I-94 is a major spot for drivers to fill up with gas and get a snack,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS students get creative indoors during 'Winterfest' constructing gingerbread houses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good indoor activity to avoid the winter storm on Thursday: gingerbread house decorating.It's exactly what students at John Hancock College Prep High School did. Armed with icing and candy, gingerbread house "architects" did their best to create the ultimate festive dessert.Thursday's decorating was all part of Chicago Public Schools "Winterfest" activities.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rosy's family-owned bakery in Little Village is beloved by its customers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are so many wonderful small businesses in Chicago, and many of them are family affairs. We recently made an early morning run to Rosy's Bakery in the Little Village neighborhood.We found family, fun, and some terrific treats.It was a quiet and rainy Wednesday morning, but inside Rosy's Bakery, things were hopping.Owners Fernando and Eddie had been there since way early in the morning, and did we mention they're father and son? So how's that going?"It's nice to have a family-owned business," Eddie said. "We always sometimes we get in the way. You know, we think differently,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead. Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow began to ramp up by the mid- to late-morning, and will become widespread by the afternoon.   The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers.  Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement. Temperatures continue to fall drastically to the single digits by late afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be below zero by...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Citizens flock to grocery stores ahead of snow storm

MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area. “Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want […]
MATTESON, IL
CBS Chicago

Evanston opts for environmentally-friendly way to keep streets safe during snowfall

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Another community preparing for at least 4 inches of snow is Evanston where crews are using something environmentally friendly to treat the roads.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot went to the Evanston Public Works Agency's salt dome where there's about 3,500 tons of salt.The salt is mixed with brine, and made right in Evanston, with the goal of keeping everyone on the roads safe and protecting the environment, at the same time.In the salt tank at the Public Works Agency, fresh water mixes with the salt to create between 4,000 and 6,000 gallons of brine, which is...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

