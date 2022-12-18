Read full article on original website
Calls for probe after leaked footage reveals top Scottish Government official boasting that part of his job is 'breaking up' the United Kingdom
Scotland's top civil servant has been urged to launch a probe after a senior Scottish Government official said part of his job was 'breaking up' the UK. A leaked video shows Ken Thomson, the Scottish Government's director-general of strategy and external affairs, telling colleagues his title helps open doors in Whitehall.
BBC
NHS Wales: Hospital staff 'in tears' over A&E pressures
Patients being treated in chairs, staff in tears and an 18-hour wait for transfer from an ambulance. These are some of the extreme pressures experienced by the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's emergency department. Dr Amanda Farrow was called in early to a recent shift at the site serving much of the...
BBC
Health secretary: I have sleepless nights over NHS
Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf said he has sleepless nights over the NHS in Scotland as it faces the "most significant pressure" in its history. Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland he was spending "every waking moment possible" trying to see what support government could give. The minister has had calls...
BBC
UK government could challenge Scottish gender change law
Downing Street has not ruled out mounting a court challenge to a law set to be passed later this month by the Scottish Parliament, which will simplify the legal process for anyone in Scotland who wants to change their gender. The Scottish bill will shorten the timescale for anyone who...
BBC
Sturgeon questioned over 'worst ever' A&E figures
That's all from the live page team. Have a lovely afternoon. A regular scrum of photographers and MSPs gathered in the Garden Lobby after FMQs – but not, for once, to doorstep the first minister or debate a controversial policy. They were there to see puppies – something which...
BBC
Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'
Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'
Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
BBC
Rafaelle Tsakanika: Missing facts over woman's Qatar death - coroner
A coroner has criticised Qatari authorities for a lack of information over the death of a 21-year-old beautician in a car crash. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, was in a Toyota Land Cruiser when it was struck from behind by a speeding vehicle in Doha in March 2019. The driver, Mubarak...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
The Stranglers drummer Jet Black dies after ‘years of ill health’ aged 84
Jet Black, drummer with the Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed. The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in north Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
Have no doubt: opening a coalmine in Cumbria is a climate crime against humanity | Caroline Lucas
Locals desperate for lower bills, jobs and economic revival have been seduced by this plan, but they – and we – will suffer, says Green Party MP Caroline Lucas
BBC
Meg Lanning: Australia captain named in squad for ODI series v Pakistan
Meg Lanning has returned to the Australia squad after taking a break from cricket in August. Lanning, 30, will captain the side in the one-day international series against Pakistan between 16-21 January. After winning the Commonwealth Games, Lanning announced she was taking some time to focus on herself after a...
BBC
England in Pakistan: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum restore joy to Test cricket
It stands to reason that you are more likely to be good at something if you enjoy doing it. Going to work, doing the garden, learning the whamola. You get the idea. For a long time, the only thing less enjoyable than playing for the England Test team was watching them.
'Women can do both': The proud case of mothers in the WNBL
Southside Flyers coach Cheryl Chambers is proud of an important figure which can't be found on a stat sheet.
BBC
MPs call for firearms rule change after Skye attack
A committee of MPs have recommended changes to gun regulations following a series of firearms incidents in north west Scotland. The Scottish Affairs Committee said a two-tier payment system for those seeking a firearm for leisure or work purposes should be introduced. It urged the government to review the current...
BBC
Leeds United: Pascal Struijk extends contract to 2027
Dutch defender Pascal Struijk has extended his contract at Leeds United until the summer of 2027. Struijk, 23, made the Netherlands' provisional World Cup squad but was not selected for the tournament in Qatar. The former Ajax full-back hopes his extended stay in the Premier League will bolster his international...
BBC
Aberdeen 2-3 Rangers: 'Ibrox side's belief to fore in astonishing end-game'
Just when the post-mortems for Rangers' title prospects were being written, just as Celtic were about to be declared champions again by the court of public opinion - including most Rangers fans, you suspect - Scott Arfield ripped up the script and swallowed it whole. Two late, late - and...
BBC
Lewis ready for career high
Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis is ready for the biggest night of his career so far. With so many of Pep Guardiola's squad only just returning to training after their varying World Cup experiences, Lewis is set to be involved in Thursday's EFL Cup tie with Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.
