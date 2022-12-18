Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
CBS 21 Days of Caring | West Shore Meals on Wheels providing food and smiles since 1970
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — West Shore Meals on Wheels has been serving home delivered meals in Camp Hill, Lemoyne, New Cumberland, Wormleysburg and parts of Lower Allen and East Pennsboro since 1970. The meals are prepared by a catering service due to a lack of space to prepare the meals themselves. Volunteers pick up the prepared meals at 9:00 a.m. and are usually back at the office by 11:00 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Harrisburg Students deliver more than 2,000 holiday letters to Make-A-Wish
HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Academy students dropped off more than 2,250 holiday letters for Make-A-Wish kids. The school started writing the letters three years ago when two students wanted to make a difference. Andrew Herr, Class of ‘30 at Harrisburg Academy explained, “These letters, they are going to make...
Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
Code Blue: Shelter offered to those in need to combat cold weather in York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coalition on Homelessness (YCCH) has announced that overnight shelters in York have been open from Monday, Dec. 19 spanning to Sunday, Dec. 25. LifePath Christian Ministries (LCM) and York C.A.R.E.S. (Children's Aid Society Southern Pennsylvania District) Code Blue Overnight Shelter at...
Estranged husband charged in decades old Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges in connection to the 1984 murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose in Pequea Township. The Pennsylvania State Police say they have charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, Maryann's estranged husband, of the 100...
Cleared for take-off: Santa's reindeer given clean bill of health to fly in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that they have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for take-off on December 24. “Not everyone knows...
Salvation Army York hands out hundreds of gifts for needy kids
York, PA — Hundreds of toys flew through the door today to help kids in need. “(It’s) very important I think for kids to have something under the tree,” said Major Tom Babbit, Salvation Army York Area Commander. Toys, toys and more toys, as far as the...
Crews respond to building fire, possible explosion in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHP) — Crews in Lancaster County responded to a fire in Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, December 20. Emergency dispatchers tell CBS 21 the fire started around 7:25 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. They say no one was taken to a hospital. The explosion...
19-year-old man found after dog returns from walk without him in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they have found a 19-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday. PSP Trooper Megan Frazer made the announcement that Luke Rissler was found on Tuesday. Rissler was reported missing after walking his dog at Pine Grove Furnace Park....
Law enforcement agencies in Central PA participate in 'Decide to Ride' initiative
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Various law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties, are again participating in the "Decide to Ride" initiative co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER. The purpose of the initiative is to help deter drunk driving and maximize safety on our roadways...
Woman convicted of first-degree murder of estranged husband in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Quarryville woman has been convicted of first-degree murder of her estranged husband on Valentine's Day 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney. 30-year-old Danielle Bewley, 30 of the 100 block of Locust Lane, shot and killed Mitchell Bewley after luring him to...
License revocations missed in Lancaster Co., CBS 21 pushes for answers after deadly crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — After an audit showed the Lancaster Clerk of Courts office missed more than 1,700 license revocations over the past decade, CBS 21 has been pushing for more answers about what went wrong. Following a deadly DUI crash over Labor Day weekend, Derek Sensenig was arrested...
Roundtop prepares for Saturday opening with bitter cold on the way
York County, PA — While many are preparing for the bitters of winter, snow lovers are singing a happy tune. The cold will allow Roundtop Mountain to open for the season. “We just need cold,” said Ted McDowell, Roundtop Mountain General Manager. A healthy base of snow sits...
Police concerned for missing woman's welfare in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking the public to help locate 26-year-old Kellsey Koller. Koller is described to be a white woman, 5'4", 135 lbs., blond hair, and green eyes. Authorities say that the circumstances of her disappearance are not believed to be suspicious, but police are...
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
Active police incident closed down Elizabethtown streets
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating after an "active police incident" occurred on the 300 block of North Hanover St. According to the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department, the incident happened on Monday and closed down North Hanover St. between Willow St. and Linden Ave. Officials say that...
10-year-old driver leads police on chase, crashes with 6-year-old brother in SUV: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Adams County say a 10-year old crashed an SUV in Gettysburg just before midnight on Thursday, following a police chase. According to The Pennsylvania State Police-Gettysburg, Troopers saw a red Ford Explorer driving on York Street without the headlights on. Police say the SUV then went the wrong way around the traffic circle in Gettysburg Borough.
PennDOT's plans in preparation of upcoming flash freeze and winter storm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The winter weather is now in full swing ahead of the holiday weekend as roads across the state are expected to ice up, and PennDOT officials tell CBS 21 they are prepared. PennDOT officials say that each county will have night patrols out that will...
Fatal car crash leaves one dead in Hopewell Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police officials say one man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersection of Barrens Road S. and Barton Circle. Officials say Jacob Bertazon of White Hall, Maryland, was traveling north on Barrens Road S. while the other vehicle was...
PPL Electric Utilities prepare for power outages ahead of storm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for PPL Electric Utilities say that power outages are expected during the holiday weekend, and the company is standing by and ready to respond. In the event of an outage, crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to restore electricity according to...
