ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

CBS 21 Days of Caring | West Shore Meals on Wheels providing food and smiles since 1970

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — West Shore Meals on Wheels has been serving home delivered meals in Camp Hill, Lemoyne, New Cumberland, Wormleysburg and parts of Lower Allen and East Pennsboro since 1970. The meals are prepared by a catering service due to a lack of space to prepare the meals themselves. Volunteers pick up the prepared meals at 9:00 a.m. and are usually back at the office by 11:00 a.m., Monday through Friday.
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg Students deliver more than 2,000 holiday letters to Make-A-Wish

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Academy students dropped off more than 2,250 holiday letters for Make-A-Wish kids. The school started writing the letters three years ago when two students wanted to make a difference. Andrew Herr, Class of ‘30 at Harrisburg Academy explained, “These letters, they are going to make...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Code Blue: Shelter offered to those in need to combat cold weather in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coalition on Homelessness (YCCH) has announced that overnight shelters in York have been open from Monday, Dec. 19 spanning to Sunday, Dec. 25. LifePath Christian Ministries (LCM) and York C.A.R.E.S. (Children's Aid Society Southern Pennsylvania District) Code Blue Overnight Shelter at...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Estranged husband charged in decades old Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges in connection to the 1984 murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose in Pequea Township. The Pennsylvania State Police say they have charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, Maryann's estranged husband, of the 100...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Salvation Army York hands out hundreds of gifts for needy kids

York, PA — Hundreds of toys flew through the door today to help kids in need. “(It’s) very important I think for kids to have something under the tree,” said Major Tom Babbit, Salvation Army York Area Commander. Toys, toys and more toys, as far as the...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Roundtop prepares for Saturday opening with bitter cold on the way

York County, PA — While many are preparing for the bitters of winter, snow lovers are singing a happy tune. The cold will allow Roundtop Mountain to open for the season. “We just need cold,” said Ted McDowell, Roundtop Mountain General Manager. A healthy base of snow sits...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police concerned for missing woman's welfare in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking the public to help locate 26-year-old Kellsey Koller. Koller is described to be a white woman, 5'4", 135 lbs., blond hair, and green eyes. Authorities say that the circumstances of her disappearance are not believed to be suspicious, but police are...
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Active police incident closed down Elizabethtown streets

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating after an "active police incident" occurred on the 300 block of North Hanover St. According to the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department, the incident happened on Monday and closed down North Hanover St. between Willow St. and Linden Ave. Officials say that...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
local21news.com

10-year-old driver leads police on chase, crashes with 6-year-old brother in SUV: police

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Adams County say a 10-year old crashed an SUV in Gettysburg just before midnight on Thursday, following a police chase. According to The Pennsylvania State Police-Gettysburg, Troopers saw a red Ford Explorer driving on York Street without the headlights on. Police say the SUV then went the wrong way around the traffic circle in Gettysburg Borough.
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fatal car crash leaves one dead in Hopewell Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police officials say one man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersection of Barrens Road S. and Barton Circle. Officials say Jacob Bertazon of White Hall, Maryland, was traveling north on Barrens Road S. while the other vehicle was...
WHITE HALL, MD
local21news.com

PPL Electric Utilities prepare for power outages ahead of storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for PPL Electric Utilities say that power outages are expected during the holiday weekend, and the company is standing by and ready to respond. In the event of an outage, crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to restore electricity according to...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy