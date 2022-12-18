ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Aurora

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A person who was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle was transported with serious injuries on Saturday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, they responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Peoria Street and East 11th Avenue around 9:08 p.m. on Saturday night.

When they arrived, they discovered the pedestrian with serious injuries and transported them to a nearby hospital.

Jeffco shooting suspect located, threat to public lifted

APD clarified that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

As of Sunday morning, an update on the health status of the hospitalized pedestrian has not been released, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been released by officials.

Related
9NEWS

2 people shot inside tattoo shop in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspects who shot two people inside a tattoo shop in Aurora on Wednesday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting at Harbour Lights Social Club, a tattoo shop located on East Mississippi Avenue just east of Interstate 225, on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man dies after stabbing in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Lakewood last week. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), on Friday, Dec. 16 police responded to a stabbing in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. This location is north of West Colfax Avenue. When police arrived...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested after two people found murdered in Denver

Denver Police arrested a suspect in two murders, according to a news release Thursday. Denver Police conducted two separate death investigations on Tuesday and Wednesday, both near Washington Street and I-70, which is near the National Western Stock Show complex. Both deaths were confirmed to be homicides and both victims...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman pleads guilty for arson at Littleton house

LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman pleaded guilty to arson related to a Littleton house fire back in May of 2022. Jessica Leann Williams pleaded guilty to arson on December 9. Back in May of 2022, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a house fire in the 6100 block on Spotswood Street, in Littleton. Two people, three dogs, and two cats were rescued from the home. No one was seriously injured, according to firefighters.
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after November crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Denver

DENVER — A woman riding a bicycle died after a crash with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in west Denver, police said on Monday. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at West 35th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). The driver stayed on scene. A...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect identified in October homicide

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a man accused of killing a woman inside a home in northeast Denver in October. Juan Solis Valenzuela, 22, is wanted in connection with the homicide Oct. 16 in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Firefighters battle structure fire in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Englewood. At about 4:25 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of West Stanford Avenue and South Delaware Street for a report of a duplex fire, according to DFD. When crews...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

