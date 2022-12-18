ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Quiet Wednesday before CBS 21 Weather Watch Days Thursday and Friday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue today with afternoon highs in the low 40s and an overnight lows in the upper 20s. A very complex storm system will head our direction starting tomorrow. This storm will begin as a brief period of wintry precipitation Thursday morning between about 6AM and 10AM before changing over to plain rain. The rain will continue Thursday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Roundtop prepares for Saturday opening with bitter cold on the way

York County, PA — While many are preparing for the bitters of winter, snow lovers are singing a happy tune. The cold will allow Roundtop Mountain to open for the season. “We just need cold,” said Ted McDowell, Roundtop Mountain General Manager. A healthy base of snow sits...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PPL Electric Utilities prepare for power outages ahead of storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for PPL Electric Utilities say that power outages are expected during the holiday weekend, and the company is standing by and ready to respond. In the event of an outage, crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to restore electricity according to...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Code Blue: Shelter offered to those in need to combat cold weather in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coalition on Homelessness (YCCH) has announced that overnight shelters in York have been open from Monday, Dec. 19 spanning to Sunday, Dec. 25. LifePath Christian Ministries (LCM) and York C.A.R.E.S. (Children's Aid Society Southern Pennsylvania District) Code Blue Overnight Shelter at...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

CBS 21 Days of Caring | West Shore Meals on Wheels providing food and smiles since 1970

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — West Shore Meals on Wheels has been serving home delivered meals in Camp Hill, Lemoyne, New Cumberland, Wormleysburg and parts of Lower Allen and East Pennsboro since 1970. The meals are prepared by a catering service due to a lack of space to prepare the meals themselves. Volunteers pick up the prepared meals at 9:00 a.m. and are usually back at the office by 11:00 a.m., Monday through Friday.
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Crews respond to deadly fire in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Crews have responded to a deadly fire in Chambersburg on Brumbaugh Avenue. Officials said the first calls were made around 11:00 p.m. Monday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the name of the victim has not been released. CBS 21 has a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man dies on scene of motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has died following a fatal motorcycle crash overnight. According to the York County Coroner, 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens had crashed his motorcycle on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Rd. at around 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say that the accident happened...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg Students deliver more than 2,000 holiday letters to Make-A-Wish

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Academy students dropped off more than 2,250 holiday letters for Make-A-Wish kids. The school started writing the letters three years ago when two students wanted to make a difference. Andrew Herr, Class of ‘30 at Harrisburg Academy explained, “These letters, they are going to make...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Salvation Army York hands out hundreds of gifts for needy kids

York, PA — Hundreds of toys flew through the door today to help kids in need. “(It’s) very important I think for kids to have something under the tree,” said Major Tom Babbit, Salvation Army York Area Commander. Toys, toys and more toys, as far as the...
YORK, PA

