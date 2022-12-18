Read full article on original website
Calm Wednesday ahead of CBS 21 Weather Warn Day Friday as winter storm approaches
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue today with highs reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds increase tonight with a wintry mix developing by dawn. Lows will be in the upper 20s. NEXT WEATHER MAKER | WEATHER WARN AND WATCH DAYS:. A very complex storm...
Quiet Wednesday before CBS 21 Weather Watch Days Thursday and Friday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue today with afternoon highs in the low 40s and an overnight lows in the upper 20s. A very complex storm system will head our direction starting tomorrow. This storm will begin as a brief period of wintry precipitation Thursday morning between about 6AM and 10AM before changing over to plain rain. The rain will continue Thursday night.
Quiet weather in Central PA ahead of winter weather system that could impact Christmas
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue through Wednesday with highs around 40 degrees and overnight low temperatures in the 20s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. The second half of the week is looking much more active. NEXT WEATHER MAKER | WEATHER WATCH DAYS:
Very complex storm system predicted for CBS 21 Weather Watch Days
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Quiet weather will continue through tomorrow with highs each day around 40 degrees and overnight low temperatures in the 20s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. The second half of the week is looking much more active. NEXT WEATHER MAKER |...
Roundtop prepares for Saturday opening with bitter cold on the way
York County, PA — While many are preparing for the bitters of winter, snow lovers are singing a happy tune. The cold will allow Roundtop Mountain to open for the season. “We just need cold,” said Ted McDowell, Roundtop Mountain General Manager. A healthy base of snow sits...
PA Turnpike warns more traffic, snowy weather may lead to increase in holiday accidents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is expecting higher traffic levels as the holiday season swings into full effect, which could lead to an increase in accidents. According to the PTC, 5.4 million people are expected to travel the Turnpike from Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday,...
PPL Electric Utilities prepare for power outages ahead of storm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for PPL Electric Utilities say that power outages are expected during the holiday weekend, and the company is standing by and ready to respond. In the event of an outage, crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to restore electricity according to...
Code Blue: Shelter offered to those in need to combat cold weather in York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coalition on Homelessness (YCCH) has announced that overnight shelters in York have been open from Monday, Dec. 19 spanning to Sunday, Dec. 25. LifePath Christian Ministries (LCM) and York C.A.R.E.S. (Children's Aid Society Southern Pennsylvania District) Code Blue Overnight Shelter at...
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
Crews respond to building fire, possible explosion in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHP) — Crews in Lancaster County responded to a fire in Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, December 20. Emergency dispatchers tell CBS 21 the fire started around 7:25 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. They say no one was taken to a hospital. The explosion...
CBS 21 Days of Caring | West Shore Meals on Wheels providing food and smiles since 1970
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — West Shore Meals on Wheels has been serving home delivered meals in Camp Hill, Lemoyne, New Cumberland, Wormleysburg and parts of Lower Allen and East Pennsboro since 1970. The meals are prepared by a catering service due to a lack of space to prepare the meals themselves. Volunteers pick up the prepared meals at 9:00 a.m. and are usually back at the office by 11:00 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Cleared for take-off: Santa's reindeer given clean bill of health to fly in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that they have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for take-off on December 24. “Not everyone knows...
License revocations missed in Lancaster Co., CBS 21 pushes for answers after deadly crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — After an audit showed the Lancaster Clerk of Courts office missed more than 1,700 license revocations over the past decade, CBS 21 has been pushing for more answers about what went wrong. Following a deadly DUI crash over Labor Day weekend, Derek Sensenig was arrested...
Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
Crews respond to deadly fire in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Crews have responded to a deadly fire in Chambersburg on Brumbaugh Avenue. Officials said the first calls were made around 11:00 p.m. Monday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the name of the victim has not been released. CBS 21 has a...
Man dies on scene of motorcycle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has died following a fatal motorcycle crash overnight. According to the York County Coroner, 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens had crashed his motorcycle on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Rd. at around 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say that the accident happened...
Harrisburg Students deliver more than 2,000 holiday letters to Make-A-Wish
HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Academy students dropped off more than 2,250 holiday letters for Make-A-Wish kids. The school started writing the letters three years ago when two students wanted to make a difference. Andrew Herr, Class of ‘30 at Harrisburg Academy explained, “These letters, they are going to make...
Law enforcement agencies in Central PA participate in 'Decide to Ride' initiative
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Various law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties, are again participating in the "Decide to Ride" initiative co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER. The purpose of the initiative is to help deter drunk driving and maximize safety on our roadways...
Salvation Army York hands out hundreds of gifts for needy kids
York, PA — Hundreds of toys flew through the door today to help kids in need. “(It’s) very important I think for kids to have something under the tree,” said Major Tom Babbit, Salvation Army York Area Commander. Toys, toys and more toys, as far as the...
Cause of fire in Lancaster County under investigation, authorities say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say the cause of a fire in Ephrata is under investigation. According to authorities, emergency crews were called to the 300 block of West Main Street for a fire with reports of someone being trapped inside just before 7:30 PM on December 20.
