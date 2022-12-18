Read full article on original website
Popculture
'SNL': Colin Jost Sparks Concerns for Odd 'Weekend Update' Demeanor
Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is drawing concerns from the show's viewers. During last night's SNL episode, the comedian, who is one of the NBC show's head writers, seemed to be upset or angry. You can see that something just isn't right with Jost as he began the Weekend Update segment. (The full SNL episode, which Austin Butler hosted, is now streaming via Peacock, which you can subscribe to here.)
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
Kenan Thompson Opens Up About Missing Old SNL Chums And Why Pete Davidson Gets So Much Attention From The Ladies
Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson reminisced about past co-stars, and offered explanation for why Pete Davidson gets so much attention fro the ladies.
Popculture
Pete Davidson Sparks Dating Rumors With Former Co-Star
Pete Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders have sparked dating rumors in recent days. The former Saturday Night Live comedian and Wonders were seen heading into Davidson's swanky New York City apartment late Monday night. The new photos surfaced days after his representative assured TMZ they are just friends.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Famed Television Star Dies
There is sad news coming out of the entertainment industry with word that famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at 66, according to Deadline. No cause of death was immediately made available.
Prevention
‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves After Blake Shelton Embarrassed Himself on TikTok
After 11 years of being a coach on The Voice, folks might think Blake Shelton only loves to ham it up for the TV cameras. As it turns out, he's not afraid to make fun of himself regardless of the audience. Back in November, the country singer posted a clip...
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show
Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Annoyed That Millionaire Ken Jennings Asks For Free Stuff On Twitter
Jeopardy! fans were seemingly annoyed at co-host Ken Jennings after he asked for more free ice cream, despite being a millionaire. In 2004, Ken originally appeared on Jeopardy! as a contestant and won $2.5 million. After appearing in other tournaments, his total winnings went up to around $4.3 million. Now,...
After Emancipation Screened For A Star-Studded Audience (Including Dave Chappelle), Will Smith Had A Funny Take
Will Smith dropped a funny thought about the star-studded Emancipation screening he held.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Popculture
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
