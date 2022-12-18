Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.

4 DAYS AGO