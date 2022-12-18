ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Popculture

'SNL': Colin Jost Sparks Concerns for Odd 'Weekend Update' Demeanor

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is drawing concerns from the show's viewers. During last night's SNL episode, the comedian, who is one of the NBC show's head writers, seemed to be upset or angry. You can see that something just isn't right with Jost as he began the Weekend Update segment. (The full SNL episode, which Austin Butler hosted, is now streaming via Peacock, which you can subscribe to here.)
ComicBook

SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode

Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
Popculture

Pete Davidson Sparks Dating Rumors With Former Co-Star

Pete Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders have sparked dating rumors in recent days. The former Saturday Night Live comedian and Wonders were seen heading into Davidson's swanky New York City apartment late Monday night. The new photos surfaced days after his representative assured TMZ they are just friends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show

Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Popculture

'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy