Read full article on original website
Related
signalscv.com
Latter-day Saints Church gives away food, no eligibility requirements
Willy Linares’ responsibility of being a caregiver at home weighs heavily on his shoulders. When he heard that the Latter-day Saints Church was giving away food to anyone, he stopped by to get some help for his home. “I’m a caregiver so why not bring food to an elder?”...
signalscv.com
Gary Horton | Christmas Wish: Be Excellent to Each Other
It’s the time of year for traditional Christmas messages on the opinion pages of The Signal. But things have changed here in the Santa Clarita Valley. We’ve become a diverse community, full of Christians, Muslims, Hindu, Jews, folks of many other faiths, and a good chunk of atheists, too. Many of our Christians are deep into Christianity, while some are Christmas/Easter/funeral Christians, and others are Christian by birth and are otherwise non-believers.
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
signalscv.com
Peer-to-peer prevention
Hart district students awarded $1,000 for PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. Three student groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District’s video production classes were presented Thursday with $1,000 each for their award-winning PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. According to Debbie Dunn, communications...
signalscv.com
Pretend customer arrested on suspicion of taking vehicle without owner’s consent
A 21-year-old Houston resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving stolen property on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, at a business on the 23300 block of Valencia Boulevard, a call...
signalscv.com
CHP announces maximum enforcement period
The California Highway Patrol, advocating for travelers to get to their destinations safely, has announced a maximum enforcement period for the upcoming holiday weekend. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a prepared statement. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
signalscv.com
UPDATE: 20-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal construction site accident
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent in connection to a construction site accident turned tragedy early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday at the 29300 block of Calle Primavera, a...
Comments / 0