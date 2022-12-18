ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

signalscv.com

Gary Horton | Christmas Wish: Be Excellent to Each Other

It’s the time of year for traditional Christmas messages on the opinion pages of The Signal. But things have changed here in the Santa Clarita Valley. We’ve become a diverse community, full of Christians, Muslims, Hindu, Jews, folks of many other faiths, and a good chunk of atheists, too. Many of our Christians are deep into Christianity, while some are Christmas/Easter/funeral Christians, and others are Christian by birth and are otherwise non-believers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Peer-to-peer prevention

Hart district students awarded $1,000 for PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. Three student groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District’s video production classes were presented Thursday with $1,000 each for their award-winning PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. According to Debbie Dunn, communications...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

CHP announces maximum enforcement period

The California Highway Patrol, advocating for travelers to get to their destinations safely, has announced a maximum enforcement period for the upcoming holiday weekend. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a prepared statement. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

