The California Highway Patrol, advocating for travelers to get to their destinations safely, has announced a maximum enforcement period for the upcoming holiday weekend. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a prepared statement. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO