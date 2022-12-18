Read full article on original website
City of Tyler monitoring arctic blast, residents urged to protect property, people and pets
An arctic blast of frigid temperatures and wind chills is projected for Tyler and the surrounding areas through Sunday. This prolonged period of below-freezing temperatures can pose a hazard to property, people and pets. City officials are monitoring the situation and strongly advise residents to watch the weather forecast, winterize...
TxDOT maintenance crews begin pre-treating roadways, overpasses, bridges in Tyler district
As an arctic blast approaches the East Texas region, officials are preparing state roadways. Maintenance crews at the Texas Department of Transportation’s Tyler District on Thursday were beginning pre-treatment of multiple roadways, said TxDOT spokesperson Jeff Williford. “Our crews are starting to pretreat our Tier 1 roadways, overpasses and...
Weather service: Cold, wind is here with more on the way
More extreme winter weather is still expected to enter this region between about 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. today. National Weather Service meteorologists have said a large portion of the country is affected by the winter weather moving in from Canada. Aaron Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
Marshall to open warming center during extreme cold temperatures
MARSHALL, Tx. - The City of Marshall is opening a warming center for people beginning Thursday afternoon for people who will be unable to escape the extreme cold in the coming days, Director of Support Services Randy Pritchard said. The warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department's...
UT Tyler School of Medicine receives approval for M.D. program
The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine has all the necessary accreditation to begin instruction, officials announced on Thursday. Last week, the Tyler medical school received approval for its Doctor of Medicine program from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College. Earlier this year, the school received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME). These two achievements mean the school has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction.
Arctic blast has arrived!
SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill is invading the south!. Temperatures are well below freezing over much of the ArkLaTex as of early Thursday evening. Wind Chills are near or below zero. And winds are howling over 30 mph. Here are the latest advisories and warnings from the Shreveport National...
