The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine has all the necessary accreditation to begin instruction, officials announced on Thursday. Last week, the Tyler medical school received approval for its Doctor of Medicine program from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College. Earlier this year, the school received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME). These two achievements mean the school has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction.

TYLER, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO