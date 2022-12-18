Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Related
numberfire.com
Corey Davis (concussion) not listed on New York's Week 16 injury report
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion) is available for Week 16's contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. After consecutive full practices, Davis is expected to return from his one game absence with a concussion. In a matchup against a Jaguars' unit allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Davis to score 5.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Week 16 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can the Seattle Seahawks Save Our Seasons?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Week 16's game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has been playing effectively with a toe injury for multiple weeks now. Expect him to once against be upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets. The injury hasn't slowed him down in recent weeks, but check back for official word on his status when inactives are announced before kickoff.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) reportedly unlikely to play for Titans Week 16
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has an "uphill battle" to play Week 16 against the Houston Texans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tannehill made a brief exit after injuring his ankle during the first drive of the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was able to tough it out and finish the game. However, according to Pelissero, rookie Malik Willis is in line for his third career start. Based on prior performance this season, Willis would be a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers and overall offense.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) downgraded to out for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Originally listed doubtful due to a right acromioclavicular sprain and also being in the concussion protocol, he has been ruled out of action on the latest injury report. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.
numberfire.com
Khalil Herbert (hip) returning to Bears roster Friday
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (hip) will be officially reinstated from injured reserve on Friday, per head coach Matt Eberflus. Herbert is expected to play on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills after missing more than a month. David Montgomery will likely have a smaller workload now that Herbert is back.
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall starting for Pelicans Thursday in place of inactive Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall will start Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Zion Williamson has bene placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. With the superstar sidelined, Marshall will be stepping into the starting five on the wing. Our models project Marshall...
numberfire.com
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf) available on Friday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Milwaukee on Friday. Our models expect him to play 37.0 minutes against the Bucks. Joe Harris will likely return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) expected to play Week 16 for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) is expected to play Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per head coach Pete Carroll. Walker is listed as questionable after being held out of practice, but the Seahawks were mostly managing his reps on a short week. DeeJay Dallas (ankle, questionable) is also expected to play. Walker should handle the majority of backfield touches, but Dallas could be more involved if Walker's ankle or back acts up.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was sidelined for Week 15 with a knee injury and remained limited in practice to start Week 16. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be an excellent sign for Jones' availability against the Cardinals. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Slumping Jets Turn It Around Against the Streaking Jaguars?
Tonight, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Jets in some rough weather. Per our nERD-based power rankings, the clash could be pretty interesting. We have the Jets pegged as the 7th-best team overall, while the Jaguars rank 14th. The Jets are 2.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 36.5 points.
numberfire.com
Week 16 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Philadephia.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Suns' Cam Payne (foot) out again on Friday
Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Payne continues to deal with a right foot strain and will not play against Memphis on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Payne is...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Capela has been upgraded to questionable with a calf injury and has a chance to face the Pistons on Friday. He has been sidelined since December 14th. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
Comments / 0