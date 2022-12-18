Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has an "uphill battle" to play Week 16 against the Houston Texans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tannehill made a brief exit after injuring his ankle during the first drive of the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was able to tough it out and finish the game. However, according to Pelissero, rookie Malik Willis is in line for his third career start. Based on prior performance this season, Willis would be a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers and overall offense.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO