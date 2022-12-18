Read full article on original website
EhTampaDeb
4d ago
the more parents encourage reading the better this program will work with police officers. it's a great day when pur children read better & more. the more the better.please encourage children to read especially about our history. Don't let DeSantis ban books that are about our history. The more you know is a great saying from NBC..
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing ProblemsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
What are the best holiday toys to give this season? First-graders give the inside scoop
TAMPA, Fla. - It's that special time of year when parents are racing around to find their kids that coveted holiday gift. Putting smiles on little ones' faces is part of the joy of the season, so what's on the wish list's of children this year?. FOX 13 recently took...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area man shows appreciation to essential workers through Lunch For Heroes
TAMPA, Fla. - Patrick Rhodes has a heart of gold. He gives his time to show appreciation to essential workers. "I have two jobs, and I'm able to squeeze in time to give back," said Rhodes. "I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community."
fox13news.com
Sailor Circus Academy comes to Sarasota for holiday show
Did you know the nation's longest running youth circus is in Sarasota? The Sailor Circus trains kids to do all the daring stunts you see in the circus, and they're getting ready for their holiday show.
fox13news.com
St. Joseph’s Holiday Shop makes gifts more convenient, affordable for parents with children in the hospital
TAMPA, Fla. - For many parents, crossing off their children's Christmas wish list can be time-consuming and sometimes challenging. For parents of patients at children's hospitals, it's an even taller task. The annual St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Holiday Shop hopes to help make things more convenient and affordable for those...
fox13news.com
Couple's nutcracker collection becomes unique holiday tradition at Country Skillet in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The dozens of nutcrackers displayed on shelves at the Country Skillet Restaurant in Clearwater are the centerpiece to a never-ending love story. It's a collection that was assembled by a Clearwater couple. Easily more than 200 nutcrackers can be seen on every wall at the restaurant, but...
fox13news.com
Tampa judges become Santa's helpers for children with special needs at local holiday event
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa judges traded in their black robes for a Santa suit and became his helpers just in time for Christmas. Every year military families and their children with special needs are treated to a day of one-on-one time with Old Saint Nick. This year the jolly event...
fox13news.com
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
fox13news.com
10-ton fishing vessel used to smuggle Danish-Jews to Sweden in 1940s makes its way to Florida Holocaust Museum
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg is preparing for a new, full-time exhibit, featuring a very large piece of history – a 10-ton Danish fishing vessel that will eventually be on display. It was once used to smuggle Danish-Jews out of the country and...
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community
Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.
fox13news.com
Students can earn college credits, get pilot's license after Sunlake High expands aeronautics magnet program
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County students can earn college credits and get a pilot’s license before graduating high school after Sunlake High School expanded its aeronautics magnet program this year. Matthew Santos, 17, is one of several seniors working toward his private pilot’s license through the dual...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County parents start petitions against proposed new school boundaries
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a week after the Hillsborough County school district unveiled a first look at proposed boundary changes, parents are making their voices heard. Parents have started multiple petitions against the redistricting plan, citing concerns over the school choices, emotional impact on children and property value. "Our biggest...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
fox13news.com
Hotbins in Tampa offers bargain hunt with big deals for local shoppers
TAMPA, Fla. - Local shoppers are combing through bins hoping to find big deals for $12 or less, depending on the day at Hotbins in Tampa. Hotbins store manager Mike Ijak said most of the merchandise is returned items from Amazon, but it doesn't mean they're used. "Also, we buy...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
fox13news.com
Wildlife crossings over I-4 could help save the Florida panther
TAMPA, Fla. - Panthers could be making a comeback in Central Florida. For decades, the few remaining Florida panthers were found only in the isolated swamps near the south tip of the Sunshine State. But the recent discovery of a young male panther that was hit and killed by a...
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday, according to their Twitter.
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
Comments / 1