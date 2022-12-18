I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO